Mining Geochemistry Services Market Demand analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2023 to 2030

Global Mining Geochemistry Services Market is valued approximately USD 1.01 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Geochemistry is related to the genetic enrichment or depletion of trace elements with affinity for the parent mineralization. Geochemistry is the art of identifying “primary” or “secondary halos” produced by the random distribution of indicator elements. Soils, isotope dating, rocks, heavy minerals, groundwater, vapor, lifeforms, weathering patterns, electrochemical, vegetation, radiogenic isotope, polynodule, polymetallic, stream sediments, and hydrocarbon surveys are all covered by a broad set of geochemical processes. The market growth is supported by the key factors such as rise in the mining activities for numerous industrial and high growth in archaeological survey industry.

According to Statista, the top mining corporations made investments of over 71 billion US dollars in 2021, a rise from the previous year. The top mining corporations in the world boosted their investment activity from USD 40 billion in 2016 to USD 56 billion in 2020. Additionally, the number of individuals employed in archaeology increased by 7.8% in the year up to March 2019, reaching an estimated 5,300 in commercial archaeology and 7,200 across all sectors. However, higher cost of Geochemical Service stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Mining Geochemistry Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the overall market share and to be the fastest growing region in the forecast years. Factors drive the growth of the region are increase in demand for minerals and metals and government regulations that help the mining sectors with renewable resources.

Major market players included in this report are:

AGAT Laboratories Ltd.

Bureau Veritas SA

ALS Limited,

Intertek Group plc

Shiva Analyticals & Testing Laboratories India

ACZ Laboratories, Inc.,

Activation Laboratories Ltd

Alex Stewart International

SGS SA

Geochemic Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

The Minalyzer CS, a proprietary drill core scanner, will be deployed in June 2022 in Perth, Western Australia, at Intertek’s new Minerals Global Centre of Excellence due to a partnership between the two businesses.

In June 2022, SGS announces the inauguration of two new geochemistry laboratories in Australia, in Mt. Isa, Queensland, and Orange, New South Wales.

In May 2022, ALS expands its analytical portfolio with geotechnical studies by purchasing Sweco Geolab and combining the facility into its Swedish environmental company in Danderyd.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Service, Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Sample Preparation

Aqua Regia Digest

Mixed Acid Digest

X-ray Fluorescence

Cyanide Leach

Others

By Type:

Laboratory Based

In-field Based

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Highlighted Sections from the Table of Contents:

Overview of the Mining Geochemistry Services Market

Global Landscape of the Mining Geochemistry Services Market by Participants

Analysis of Mining Geochemistry Services Industry’s Upstream and Downstream Factors

Evaluation of Manufacturing Costs within the Mining Geochemistry Services Sector

Dynamics Impacting the Market

Profiles of Key Players

Sales and Revenue Insights across Global Regions (2017-2023)

Examination of Global Sales, Revenue Trends, and Pricing by Type

In-depth Analysis of Market Applications

Anticipated Global Market Trends (2023-2030)

Discoveries from Research and Conclusive Remarks

Continued….

