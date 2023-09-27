Food Traceability Market Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2031 | US$ 28.1 billion

The “Global Food Traceability Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global food traceability market size was US$ 14.5 billion in 2021. The global food traceability market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Food traceability is a device used to detect the potential harm associated with food and food-producing animals. The device is used to ensure food safety. Thus, the important applications of the device are likely to fuel the growth of the global food traceability market.

Food traceability is highly used to avoid the transmission of disease from animals to humans. It is also used to detect the presence of chemicals and control it above fixed limits. As a result, it will surge the growth of the food traceability market.

Rising urbanization and growing demand for food products will accelerate the growth of the global food traceability market.

Growing partnerships and launches in the industry will escalate the growth of the global food traceability market. For instance, in April 2018, Cognex Corporation unveiled the DataMan 470 series of fixed-mount barcode readers. It aims to offer the fastest and most powerful reader. In addition, in October 2016, Zebra Technologies Corporation inked a partnership with Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions and ARM. This deal aims to offer a next-generation food safety solution to consumers.

High costs associated with food traceability technology may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the surging rate of food retailers, food manufacturers, and warehouses will benefit the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the pandemic surged the demand for foods products. Thus, the global food traceability market witnessed a mild impact, majorly during the initial phase. The demand for efficient, high-quality food items remained the same throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the contribution of NGOs and governments further amplified the growth of the global food traceability market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific food traceability market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing demand for food traceability technology in emerging economies like China and India. In addition, a growing number of food retailers, food manufacturers, and warehouse/pack farms will contribute to the growth of the market. QR codes on food items also help retailers ensure the high nutritional content in the food. Moreover, stringent regulations by government bodies will surge the growth of the regional market during the study period.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Food Traceability corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Food Traceability industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

SGS SA

Zebra Technologies Corporation

MASS Group Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Food Traceability industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Food Traceability output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Food Traceability output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Food Traceability products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Food Traceability market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global food traceability market segmentation focuses on Equipment, Technology, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Equipment Outlook

PDA with GPS

Thermal Printers

2D & 1D Scanners

Tags & Labels

Sensors

Others

By Technology Outlook

RFID/RTLS

GPS

Barcode

Infrared

Biometrics

By Application Outlook

Meat & Livestock

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Dairy

Beverages

Fisheries

Others

By End-Users Outlook

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse/Pack Farms

Food Retailers

Defense & Security Departments

Other Government Departments

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Food Traceability industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Food Traceability market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Food Traceability market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

