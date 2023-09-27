Tunnel Automation Market Report 2023 to 2030 Increasing Sales In Emerging Markets Driving Growth

The Tunnel Automation Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Tunnel Automation Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Tunnel Automation Market is valued at approximately USD 3.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.12% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Tunnels are underground passageways used for the transportation of freight, passengers, water, sewage and other materials. Components of tunnel automation include equipment that aids in the effective monitoring of intersecting traffic as well as the proper operation of lighting systems, ventilation systems, and signal modules. The Tunnel Automation market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing number of accidents and the increasing use of IoT technology. However, the increasing number of accidents caused by a focus on people’s safety is due to the increase in the demand for tunnel automation market across the world. Another factor is the increased demand for IoT technology devices that focus on people’s security and are fully automated they boost the market growth.

According to Statista, the number of road accidents in India in the year 2017 is USD 464.91 thousand and the number of road accidents in India in the year 2018 is USD 467.04 thousand. And the number of rail accidents in France in the year 2016 is USD 145 and the number of rail accidents in France in the year 2017 is USD 151. Another factor driving this is increasing use of IoT technology. For instance, according to Statista, the number of IoT connected devices in the year 2021 is USD 11.3 billion and the number of IOT-connected devices in the year is USD 13.1 billion. The opportunity of the tunnel automation market is growing connectivity and establishing IT services due to increasing the market demand over the forecast period. It increases connectivity and increases security is expected the market demand over the forecast. However, the lack of technically skilled laborers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Tunnel Automation Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of the strong presence of IT services companies, which are constantly innovating, monitoring and controlling software due to the increase in market demand over the world. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGRduring the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing the demand for IoT technology, and increasing road accidents would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tunnel Automation market across the Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Johnson Controls Inc.

Siemens AG

SICK AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

PSI Incontrol Sdn Bhd

Agidens International NV

Indra Sistemas SA

OSRAM GmbH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Johnson Controls opens a 357000 square feet R&D complex in Central Pennsylvania, US. This expansion will allow it to innovate in the field of HVAC products.

In January 2018, Sick AG introduces a hot spot detector system capable of detecting and preventing fires in highway tunnels.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Tunnel Type:

Railways

Highways and Roadway Tunnels

By Component:

HVAC

Lighting & Power Supply

Signalization

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Some Questions Answered in the Tunnel Automation Market Report:

What is the projected size of the global Tunnel Automation market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Tunnel Automation industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Tunnel Automation market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Tunnel Automation market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the global Tunnel Automation market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Tunnel Automation, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Tunnel Automation, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Tunnel Automation market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Tunnel Automation market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the global Tunnel Automation market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Tunnel Automation market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the global Tunnel Automation market?

Highlighted Sections from the Table of Contents:

Overview of the Tunnel Automation Market

Global Landscape of the Tunnel Automation Market by Participants

Analysis of Tunnel Automation Industry’s Upstream and Downstream Factors

Evaluation of Manufacturing Costs within the Tunnel Automation Sector

Dynamics Impacting the Market

Profiles of Key Players

Sales and Revenue Insights across Global Regions (2017-2023)

Examination of Global Sales, Revenue Trends, and Pricing by Type

In-depth Analysis of Market Applications

Anticipated Global Market Trends (2023-2030)

Discoveries from Research and Conclusive Remarks

Continued….

