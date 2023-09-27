Non-PVC IV Bags Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

The “Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global non-PVC IV bags market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global non-PVC IV bags market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Non-PVC IV bags are intravenous bags that contain non-polyvinyl chloride film. The bags are safe to use and are lightweight in nature. In addition, they also possess a low risk of contamination, less pollution, and are compatible and convenient.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing awareness related to preventive measures to prevent errors, such as the delivery of the inappropriate dose, will surge the growth of the market. The beneficial properties of non-PVC IV bags, such as the lightweight and low risk of contamination, will contribute to the growth of the market.

Increasing concerns on the problems related to traditionally-used IV containers, such as the interaction of drugs & packing materials and difficulty in transport, handling, & disposal of containers, will surge the demand for non-PVC IV bags.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the applications of non-PVC IV bags in chemotherapy and targeted drug delivery will escalate the market growth.

The introduction of novel materials and different bags designs will accelerate the growth of the market. For instance, In July 2016, B. Braun Melsungen AG unveiled its flexible plastic IV bag, DUPLEX Container. The product was specifically designed to streamline intravenous delivery to patients.

The beneficial applications of non-PVC IV bags for frozen mixtures, such as high instability and durability, as compared to PVC bags, will benefit the overall market during the study period. On the contrary, the high cost of non-PVC IV bags may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific non-PVC IV bags market is estimated to hold the highest CAGR due to improving healthcare expenditure and growing spending on healthcare. Furthermore, growing awareness about technologically advanced healthcare solutions will soar the demand for medical specialty bags. In addition, the increasing rate of the geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare costs will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific non-PVC IV bags market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was an eye-opener for many economies to focus more on healthcare. Many governments increased the healthcare expenditure for their respective nations. Furthermore, growing consumer spending on healthcare and improving healthcare infrastructure will benefit the non-PVC IV bags market even after the pandemic.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Non-PVC IV Bags corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Non-PVC IV Bags industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

PolyCine GmbH

RENOLIT

Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.

Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc.

Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd.

Cryovac Inc. (Sealed Air)

Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd

ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Non-PVC IV Bags industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Non-PVC IV Bags output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Non-PVC IV Bags output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Non-PVC IV Bags products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Non-PVC IV Bags market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global non-PVC IV bags market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Single Chamber

Multi-Chamber

By Material Type Outlook

Ethylene-vinyl acetate

Polypropylene

Copolyester ether

By Content Type Outlook

Frozen Mixture

Liquid Mixture

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Non-PVC IV Bags industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Non-PVC IV Bags market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Non-PVC IV Bags market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol666

