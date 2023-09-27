Agriculture Technology-as-a Service Market Key Players, Growth Analysis during 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 22.9%

The “Agriculture Technology-as-a Service Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market size was US$ 1,321.6 million in 2021. The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market is forecast to grow to US$ 7421.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Agriculture technologies-as-a-service is a term that encompasses various agriculture applications, including data management, soil management, yield mapping, monitoring, spraying, harvesting, and planting. The world population is increasing at a rapid rate, with approx 80 million people joining the world’s population each year. Thus, the demand for vital commodities that meet their daily needs, such as food, is also booming. As a result, it will benefit the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Growing urban population and rising demand for fresh crops will contribute to the growth of the agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Increasing agricultural practices and favorable plans by government organizations will escalate the growth of the agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

The growing number of advancements in the end-user industries and rising adoption of smart technologies on farms for profitable farming will benefit the market. For instance, AGCO Corporation unveiled a new agronomically focused farm solutions package in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic highly disturbed manufacturing activities. Manufacturing units witnessed various obstacles, which also slowed down the R&D activities. However, the demand for food products increased abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is home to more than 60% of the world’s population, which is anticipated to continue to increase at an exponential rate, raising concerns about food insecurity. High population growth, rising disposable incomes, and growing urbanization will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific agriculture technology-as-a-service market. Farmers in the region are now working on raising crop yields and ensuring a year-round supply of agricultural products in order to meet increased food demand. Several countries like India and China are promoting technology usage in the agricultural sector to cater to the regional demand for agricultural products. As a result, it will benefit the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Agriculture Technology-as-a Service corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Agriculture Technology-as-a Service industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

365FarmNet GmbH (365FarmNet)

Accenture plc (Accenture)

AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Agrivi, Airbus SE (Airbus)

AT&T Inc. (AT&T)

Ceres Imaging

CLAAS KGaA mbH (CLAAS)

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH Industrial)

CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CropIn)

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Fujitsu)

Hexagon Agriculture (Hexagon)

Kubota Corporation (Kubota)

IBM Corporation (IBM)

Intertek Group plc (Intertek)

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft)

Nutrien AgSolutions Inc.(Nutrien)

Raven Industries (Raven)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch)

SGS S.A. (SGS)

Taranis

Teejet Technologies (Teejet)

Topcon Corporation (Topcon),

Trimble Inc. (Trimble)

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Agriculture Technology-as-a Service industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Agriculture Technology-as-a Service output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Agriculture Technology-as-a Service output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Agriculture Technology-as-a Service products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Agriculture Technology-as-a Service market segments.

Market Segmentation

the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Technology, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

By Application Outlook

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Soil Management

Crop Health Management

Navigation and Positioning

Others

By Technology Outlook

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Guidance Technology

Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Technology

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

