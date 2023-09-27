Aerosol Delivery Devices Market 2023 Witness Widespread Expansion of Industry Growth with leading

The “Aerosol Delivery Devices Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global aerosol delivery devices market size was US$ 14.5 billion in 2021. The global aerosol delivery devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aerosol delivery devices are hand-held, portable drug distribution devices. It is a natural treatment method to treat respiratory diseases like asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD. The device is used to deliver insulin, analgesic medications, etc. There are various drugs available for aerosol drug delivery, such as dry powder, solution, and suspension. Moreover, aerosol delivery devices are categorized into dry powder inhalers, nebulizers, and metered-dose inhalers.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of COPD, asthma, and other respiratory disorders will drive the aerosol delivery devices market. For instance, a study by WHO (World Health Organization) indicates that nearly 339 million people were affected by asthma globally in the year 208. The numbers are expected to increase in the coming years.

Growing pollution and rising inclination towards smoking habits will surge the growth of the aerosol delivery devices market.

The benefits of the aerosol delivery devices, such as ease of administration, will contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for metered-dose inhalers and growing technological developments in the industry will benefit the market. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. unveiled QVAR RediHaler (beclomethasone dipropionate HFA) inhalation aerosol for patients in 2018. QVAR RediHaler is a breath-actuated aerosol inhaled corticosteroid, which is highly recommended as prophylactic therapy for the treatment of asthma.

Increasing geriatric population will offer ample growth opportunities for the aerosol delivery devices market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the treatment of asthma and COPD may limit the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness about effective inhalation therapy and growing demand for the pulmonary route of drug delivery will benefit the market. In addition, growing incidences of preterm births and lifestyle changes will escalate the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has created various difficulties for patients suffering from chronic diseases. Asthma patients also witnessed significant problems as they had to reduce visits to the hospitals. However, the demand for aerosol delivery devices increased in order to cater to the demand of the public. In addition, asthma patients were at high risk as COVID-19 can be highly dangerous for these patients. Thus, it became necessary for the patients to choose efficient devices. As a result, it surged the growth of the global aerosol delivery devices market.

Regional Analysis

This Asia-Pacific aerosol delivery devices market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing geriatric population and the rising number of smokers. According to a research report by Japan Tobbaco Inc., the average smoking rate between the men and women of Japan was 17.9% in 2018. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of asthma and COPD will surge the growth of the regional market. For instance, according to a study by Global Asthma Report 2018, nearly 6% of children and 2% of adults suffered from asthma in 2018 in India. Thus, all these factors will contribute to the growth of the global aerosol delivery devices during the study period.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Aerosol Delivery Devices corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Aerosol Delivery Devices industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

Aerogen, INC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

Merck & co., INC.

Metall Zug Group (Clement Clarke International Ltd)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Recipharm AB (Bespak)

Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Vectura Group PLC

Heitkamp & Thumann KG (H&T Presspart)

Iconovo AB

Gerresheimer AG

Merxin LTD

Nemera

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Aerosol Delivery Devices industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Aerosol Delivery Devices output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Aerosol Delivery Devices output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Aerosol Delivery Devices products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Aerosol Delivery Devices market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global aerosol delivery devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Dry powder inhalers Single-dose inhalers Multi-dose inhalers

Metered-dose inhalers Conventional pressurized inhalers, Soft mist inhalers

Nebulizers Jet nebulizers Ultrasonic wave nebulizers Vibrating mesh nebulizers



By Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

E-commerce

By Application Outlook

Asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Cystic fibrosis

Non-respiratory diseases Diabetes Analgesia Parkinson’s disease



By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

