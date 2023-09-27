Solar Battery Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players and Business Outlook 2023-2031

The “Solar Battery Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global solar battery market size was US$ 119.4 million in 2021. The global solar battery market is forecast to grow to US$ 381.4 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The solar battery is usually made up of lithium-ion or lead-acid and is used to store solar power and discharge as per the power requirement. These batteries are rechargeable in nature and are generally used in solar cell systems to store excess energy.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising focus on deploying sustainable energy storage solutions will drive the growth of the global solar battery market. In addition, growing support by government bodies to promote sustainable energy sources and decline pollution rates will contribute to the growth of the global solar battery market.

The shortage of fossil fuels, such as oil, coal, and other fossil energy resources, will surge the demand for technology-based renewable energy. In addition, the implementation of solar battery storage systems and growing investments in the industry will escalate the growth of the market.

The implementation of stringent government rules intending to reduce carbon emissions will surge the demand for photovoltaic technology for electricity generation. Furthermore, innovative strategies by government players to outperform will benefit the overall solar battery market. For instance, Samsung acquired Teleworld Solutions in 2020 with the aim to develop next-generation wireless communication. Furthermore, LG Chem inked a deal with China Shanshan in June 2020 to sell its LCD Polarizer Business.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered many industries, and the solar battery industry was among them. Due to the rapidly growing terror of the virus, governments of various affected countries banned international trades and imposed complete lockdown within their countries. As a result, the manufacturing units witnessed several obstacles, such as the unavailability of raw materials and laborers. Thus, it affected the global solar battery market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific solar battery market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate due to the growing foreign investments in the solar energy industry. In addition, rising industrialization and strict laws by government bodies to restrict carbon emissions will fuel the growth of the market.

Furthermore, Europe is forecast to register significant growth due to the contribution of local industry players. For instance, one of the battery storage operators in Italy received a contract for 95 MW solar battery storage in 2020. Moreover, countries in the region are highly focused on encouraging capacity auctions for solar battery storage. Thus, such advancements will surge the growth of the solar battery market during the study period.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Solar Battery corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Solar Battery industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Adara

BMW

BYD

Carnegie Clean Energy

EnerSys

Kokam

Leclanche

LG Chem

Maxwell Technologies

Primus Power

Samsung

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Solar Battery industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Solar Battery output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Solar Battery output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Solar Battery products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Solar Battery market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global solar battery market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

Flow Battery

Others

By End-User Outlook

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Solar Battery industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Solar Battery market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Solar Battery market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

