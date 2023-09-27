Pain Management Therapy Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031

The “Pain Management Therapy Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global pain management therapy market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global pain management therapy market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for long-term pain management therapy and the increasing prevalence of diseases will drive the pain management therapy market forward. In addition, the growing geriatric population and negative side effects of pain relief medicines will surge the demand for efficient pain management therapies.

The rapidly growing population will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. In addition, the introduction of novel pain management therapy devices will surge the growth of the market.

The high proven efficacy of pain management therapy devices will benefit the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, low awareness related to pain management therapies may restrict the growth of the global pain management therapy market.

Rising initiatives by healthcare professionals will contribute to the growth of the global pain management therapy market during the forecast period. For instance, Venus Remedies Limited unveiled a consumer healthcare division in 2021 to provide efficient products for pain management.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the pandemic forced the citizens to stay at home and not to visit any public place until necessary. People also declined vising healthcare centers for pain management therapies. In addition, healthcare centers also closed their doors for other patients to focus on the ones suffering from the COVID-19 virus. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global pain management therapy market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific pain management therapy market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, and musculoskeletal disorders. In addition, the declining demand for oral pain medications will surge the growth of the overall pain management therapy market. Growing population and rising healthcare expenditure will contribute to the growth of the pain management therapy market. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of healthcare reforms, majorly in India and China, will surge the growth of the global pain management therapy market during the study period.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Pain Management Therapy corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Pain Management Therapy industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Pain Management Therapy industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Pain Management Therapy output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Pain Management Therapy output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Pain Management Therapy products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Pain Management Therapy market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global pain management therapy market segmentation focuses on Devices, Applications, Drugs, and Region.

By Devices Type Outlook

Neuromodulation Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Cryoablation Devices

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

By Application Outlook

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Facial Pain and Migraine

Musculoskeletal Pain

Others (Pregnancy/Labor and Menstrual Pain, Sports Injuries, Post-operative Pain, and Trauma Pain)

By Drugs Type Outlook

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Anticonvulsants

Anti-migraine Agents

Antidepressants

Opioids

Nonnarcotic Analgesics

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

