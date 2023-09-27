10 taboos to avoid on Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the four major holidays celebrated in Taiwan, with particular customs and traditions that are followed as the event takes place this Friday (Sept. 29).

The holiday is often celebrated by families and friends coming together to enjoy a meal with moon cakes and tea. According to fortune teller Xiao-Meng (小孟) of Pure Mo (清水孟), there are ten taboos to be mindful of when celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, per UDN.

1. Do not tease rabbits.

According to folklore, Chang'e (嫦娥) loved rabbits and took one with her when she went to the moon. The Jade Rabbit now resides on the moon making elixirs. Be gentle with rabbits, lest they seek revenge by appealing to the Jade Rabbit.

2. Men should not worship the moon.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, men are advised not to worship the moon lest they become affected by the moon's gravity, which can lead to poor quality sleep.

3. Avoid the sea and the river.

The Mid-Autumn Festival coincides with a full moon, which can lead to high tides that can become dangerous with wind and rain. Therefore, it's advised to stay away from the beach around the Mid-Autumn Festival.

4. Women should not worship the Kitchen God.

There is an ancient saying that “men should not worship the moon, and women should not worship the Kitchen God,” during the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Kitchen God (灶神) is thought to be a masculine god, while the moon is a feminine god. Therefore, men were advised not to worship "yin" and women were advised not to worship the "yang" to avoid upsetting evil spirits.

5. People in poor health or who have suffered a miscarriage should not admire the moon.

The full moon is a festival with heavy “yin” energy, which can be easily transmitted during this time. This means that people in poor health should not enjoy the moon.

6. Don’t point your finger at moon gods.

The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the moon, and according to folklore, Wu Gang (吳剛) and Chang'e (嫦娥) both live on the moon. Therefore, it's not recommended to point your finger directly at the moon, which may be taken as a sign of disrespect for these gods.

7. Avoid eating moon cakes and fruits that are not round.

In ancient times, moon cakes were round in shape and represented family unity and harmony. Thus, one should avoid eating moon cakes or fruit that are pointy, such as water chestnuts, as this is likely to lead to quarrels or conflicts. At the same time, ancestors and gods should be worshipped with round fruit which represents perfection.

8. Women should avoid covering their foreheads.

A woman’s forehead is thought to be a shape similar to the moon. Therefore, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, hair covering the forehead should be pulled back or lifted up to receive blessings.

9. When admiring the moon, do not go under a banyan tree or a place with heavy gloom.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, when the full moon is obscured by clouds, it's not advisable to go to places with excessive “yin” energy to avoid a bad aura.

10. Avoid swimming at night.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, the moon will be reflected in swimming pools as well as in the ocean at night, so it is not advisable to swim outdoors to avoid being disrespectful to the moon gods.