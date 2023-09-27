Former US trade rep approves of Taiwan's CPTPP membership bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Trade Representative Susan Schwab on Tuesday (Sept. 26) commended Taiwan’s efforts to become a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“I think it’d be terrific if Taiwan could join,” Schwab said at a Hudson Institute event. However, she predicted that if China was allowed into the trade pact before Taiwan, CPTPP members “would be cowed into not letting that happen,” she said, acknowledging that China can be “heavy-handed.”

Taiwan submitted its CPTPP application on September 22, 2021, while China filed its application on Sept. 16.

Schwab said she would question the thought process of CPTPP members if they accepted China given its “willful lack of WTO (World Trade Organization) compliance.” “I would really ask questions about the motivation there,” she said.

The former trade representative pointed out that China had pledged to sign the Agreement on Government Procurement when it joined the WTO but never did. Beijing has never kept its promises in the WTO, “so why would it become in compliance with a higher bar agreement like CPTPP?” she questioned.

In recent months, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has met with Australian, Canadian, and U.K. lawmakers and influential figures as part of her efforts to garner global support. On Sept. 26, Tsai told an Australian parliamentary delegation that she looks forward to the support of the Australian government and parliament for Taiwan's CPTPP membership bid, according to the Presidential Office. Taiwan aims to promote economic growth and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

The president met with U.K. trade envoy to Taiwan Richard Faulkner (Lord Faulkner) on Sept. 25 and expressed hope that the U.K. would support Taiwan's accession to the CPTPP, so both countries can contribute to global fair trade and supply chain resilience.

When greeting Canadian lawmakers on July 6, Tsai asked for Ottawa’s backing so Taiwan and Canada could “jointly contribute to even more growth and prosperity.”

"Taiwan’s trade with the 11 CPTPP members reached US$128.99 billion in 2016, accounting for one fourth of the country's total," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said previously. Joining the trade pact would offer significant benefits for all parties and provide a major boost to regional economic integration, it added.