2 tourism duck boats to arrive in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung City Government has budgeted NT$50 million (US$1.6 million) to purchase two duck boats to spur tourism, according to city officials speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 26).

Keelung Department of Economic Affairs Director Lin Ding-chao (林鼎超) said he traveled to Tokyo, Japan, to inspect the production of the vehicles as well as three locations where they were in operation. Lin said Yokohama had a high ridership rate for duck boats, adding that port cities such as Keelung and Yokohama share a similar geography, and amphibious vehicles could spark renewed tourism interest, per CNA.

Lin said that in the future, duck boats could be deployed in conjunction with annual celebrations held by Keelung, such as the Mid-Summer Ghost Festival, as well as serve as a focal point for the city’s tourism marketing campaign.

As for the proposed route of the boats, Lin said that Zhengbin Fishing Port (正濱) currently meets all the safety standards associated with duck boat operation with regard to wave height and wind speed. Other coastal water areas, including Keelung Port, are still under evaluation.