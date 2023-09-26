Germany's political color code

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has made turquoise and dark blue their party colors. General-Secretary Carsten Linnemann explained that "Cadenabb... The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has made turquoise and dark blue their party colors. General-Secretary Carsten Linnemann explained that "Cadenabbia" turquoise (named after former Chancellor Konrad Adenauer's favorite holiday destination) signifies vitality, confidence and freedom, while "Rhöndorf blue" (named after Adenauer's place of residence) stands for substance, competence and security.