Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Poll shows nearly 64% of Taiwanese worried about Fukushima wastewater

Over half of respondents said China's decision to ban Japanese seafood reasonable

  280
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/26 20:32
An aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean on&...

An aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean on&...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Approximately 64% of Taiwanese people are concerned about Japan’s decision to release wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean, according to a recent survey.

The survey was released by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) with an election poll on Tuesday (Sept. 2), and it asked if people were concerned that releasing the wastewater would pollute the ocean globally, and in the waters surrounding Taiwan. About 64% of respondents said they were concerned, and just under 32% said they were not.

Experts are divided on the decision to release the nuclear power plant’s wastewater into the ocean, though many agree that it will not directly cause harm to the environment or people. Physics and astronomy professor at Australia's Curtin University Nigel Marks said that the wastewater release is similar to many others that have occurred over the past six decades.

“The main problem with the release is that it sounds bad,” according to Marks. “Despite the controversy, ocean release is the only practical option at Fukushima, and every conceivable step has been taken to choose the best decision that considers all factors," he said.

Poll shows nearly 64% of Taiwanese worried about Fukushima wastewater
(Taiwan News image)

The TPOF survey also asked respondents if they thought China’s blanket ban on Japanese seafood in response to the release was reasonable. Just over half of respondents said they thought the decision was reasonable, and about 35% said they thought it was not.
Fukushima Daiichi
Fukushima nuclear plant
Japan nuclear wastewater release
Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation
China's ban on Japanese seafood

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan shares concerns with Japan about release of Fukushima wastewater
Taiwan shares concerns with Japan about release of Fukushima wastewater
2023/09/07 15:59
Taiwan NGOs protest Japan's release of Fukushima wastewater
Taiwan NGOs protest Japan's release of Fukushima wastewater
2023/09/06 17:12
Taiwan's top salt producer urges calm over hoarding concerns
Taiwan's top salt producer urges calm over hoarding concerns
2023/08/29 17:22
Taiwan's envoy to Japan says trace elements of radiation good for health
Taiwan's envoy to Japan says trace elements of radiation good for health
2023/08/28 16:44
Taiwan to monitor seafood before acting on Japan’s radioactive water release
Taiwan to monitor seafood before acting on Japan’s radioactive water release
2023/08/23 16:53