TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tofu is known for its high protein content, making it a staple food for many vegetarians, as well as those counting calories, though not all tofu is created equal.

Some tofu forms can be deceptively high in sodium and calories. Soybeans also contain oligosaccharides, carbohydrate chains containing three to 10 sugar units, that may be difficult for some people to digest, causing gas and other stomach discomforts, per the Liberty Times.

"The nutritional content of soybeans is about 34–40% protein, which is the highest protein content among all plant foods, said Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner Sung Wan-zhen (宋宛蓁). For this reason, soybeans are used in a variety of food products, from soy milk to tofu.

However, soybeans cannot be eaten raw because they contain trypsin inhibitors, which can prevent the digestion of proteins and cause short-term digestive problems. Therefore, soybeans need to be heated, cooked, or fermented to allow for proper digestion.

Sung said that soybeans also contain isoflavones, plant-based compounds found in beans. They may be useful in alleviating menopause symptoms, supplementing natural estrogen to help relieve discomfort, or preventing osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

Tofu's naturally occurring phytoestrogens can also help lower blood lipid levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Vegetarians can find protein from soybeans and other bean products instead of animal meat.

The following list contains eight types of tofu and their distinguishing characteristics that consumers can consider when making meal choices.

1. Firm tofu: Rich in calcium and protein.

2. Frozen tofu: Dehydrated but similar to firm tofu in nutritional content and calories.

3. Silken tofu: Low in calories, and contains less calcium and protein. In cooking, excessive seasoning and sodium is sometimes added.

4. Layered tofu: High in calories due to the addition of oil and starch, and therefore not recommended for those trying to lose weight.

5. Fish tofu: Made from fish paste and other additives. It merely resembles tofu and is extremely high in sodium.

6. Hibiscus tofu: Made from eggs, bonito fish juice, sugar, and other ingredients. It contains no soybeans and is high in sodium.

7. Egg tofu: Made from eggs and soybeans, but includes lots of sodium and phosphorus, so frequent consumption is not encouraged.

8. Almond tofu: Made from almonds, milk powder, sugar, and other ingredients. Low in protein and should be eaten in moderation.