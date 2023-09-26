Taiwan inks deal for 160 Turkish JACKAL attack drones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese drone maker has signed a deal to acquire 160 Turkish-built JACKAL attack drones.

GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology said on Sept. 16 that it had signed a memorandum of cooperation with the British firm Flyby Technology on Sept. 14. The deal covers the transfer of the JACKAL drone technology in the Asia-Pacific region and other areas.

Flyby Technology will provide its Taiwanese partner with payload solutions, testing and production planning for the new JACKAL drones, GEOSAT said. It will also provide other authorized Flyby Technology products.

The JACKAL is a multi-role attack drone designed and made by Flyby Technology's Turkish partner FlyBVLOS. The drone can take off and land vertically and conduct various missions, such as engaging helicopters, killing tanks and delivering logistics, according to FlyBy Technology's website.

The U.K. Royal Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office requested information on the new drone after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Airforce Technology reported. The drone successfully flew for 40 minutes for the Turkish Armed Forces in April 2022, and that same month Fly BVLOS Technology transferred the design and all other rights to the U.K.

Defense News reported that the agreement was signed during the Taipei Aerospace Defense Technology Exhibition. Murat Islioglu, general manager of Fly BVLOS Technology, said that the drone was originally for civilian use, but it has been equipped with Thales lightweight multirole missiles and has tested them successfully.

Islioglu said that his firm signed a US$1.25 million export deal with Flyby Technology to export five drones. He said that a few months later, his company signed a deal with the Taiwan UAV Technology Center to exchange know-how and open an office in Taiwan.

FlyBVLOS posted on social media on Sept. 15 that it had signed a preliminary agreement for Taiwan's purchase of 160 JACKALS.