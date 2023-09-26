Taiwan denounces Timor-Leste's adherence to 'one China' principle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Sept. 26) condemned China for undermining Taiwan’s sovereignty and imposing its “one China” principle on the Southeast Asian nation of Timor-Leste.

Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, separate from China, MOFA said in a press release. Only a government elected by the Taiwanese through democratic elections can represent Taiwan, it added.

“The Chinese communist regime should recognize this reality and stop attempting to enforce its fabricated ‘one China’ principle on other countries,” the ministry said.

Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao on Saturday (Sept. 23) met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing, where the two issued a joint statement pledging to upgrade bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership via the Belt and Road Initiative.

Gusmao said his country was “opposed to any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ and would not establish any form of official relationship or conduct any form of official contacts with Taiwan.” He also vowed to back Beijing’s national reunification goals.

MOFA said that as one of the youngest and most promising democracies in Asia, Timor-Leste should “be aware of the intentions of the authoritarian Chinese government and avoid becoming an accomplice in China's expansionist agenda.” The ministry urged the country to cooperate with countries that share similar values to contribute to regional peace and prosperity.