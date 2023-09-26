Breast Tissue Expander Market 2023 Anticipated Revenue Growth and Expected to Exceed Expectations

The Breast Tissue Expander Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Breast Tissue Expander Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1603

Global Breast Tissue Expander Market is valued at approximately USD 246.39 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Breast tissue expanders are intended to stretch the skin and muscle to provide room for a future permanent implant. An empty implant known as a tissue expander is inserted under the skin by a surgeon during the tissue expansion process. To stretch the skin and encourage growth, a medical expert slowly fills it with saltwater or carbon dioxide through a self-sealing valve over time. The Breast Tissue Expander Material market is expanding because of factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, growing awareness programs for breast cancer.

The rising incidence of breast cancer is one of the major factors boosting the worldwide breast tissue expander market. As per the report of CDC around 245,000 women in the US receive a breast cancer diagnosis each year. Women who are 50 years of age or older have a higher risk of breast cancer. The World Bank Group estimates that 6.44% of all women worldwide are between the ages of 50 and 54. About 30,224,520 women in the US will be over 65 in 2020. In addition, many women are getting breast screening checks as a result of the rising awareness of breast cancer. Furthermore, high investment in research and development (R&D) and rising government investment in healthcare industry is catering the growth of market in the forecasted period. However, high costs associated with breast reconstruction surgeries may hamper the growth of market throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Breast Tissue Expander Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these region, North America hold the highest share in year 2021, owing to factors such as rising research and development activities, rising prevalence of breast cancer, rising healthcare industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AbbVie Inc.

AirXpanders Inc.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

GC Aesthetics Inc.

Groupe SEBBIN SAS

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

PMT Corp.

POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1603

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, Establishment Labs announced the launch of Motiva Flora Tissue Expander. The Motiva Flora tissue expander features several noteworthy advancements, including the proprietary SmoothSilk surface technology from Establishment Labs and an RFID-enabled, non-magnetic integrated port, which may enhance imaging, therapy, overall clinical outcomes, and patient satisfaction.

In January 2018, MENTOR Worldwide LLC, a leader in breast aesthetics globally, has added a tissue expander with a smooth surface to its line of CPX4 Breast Tissue Expanders in the United States, The new CPX4 device, which now has additional suture tabs to improve fixation while lowering the risk of rotation for subcutaneous and submuscular breast reconstruction, has a smooth surface designed to facilitate insertion and removal.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Glass End Use offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Saline-filled breast tissue expanders

Air-filled breast tissue expanders

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1603

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/