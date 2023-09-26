Autonomous Delivery Robots Market 2023 Predicted to Achieve the Highest Revenue Growth by 2030

The Autonomous Delivery Robots Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1604

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Robots that are used primarily for delivery and service applications are autonomous delivery robots. Autonomous delivery robots (ADR) have revolutionized delivery systems, providing a cheaper and more efficient way of delivery. Though delivery robots did not experience high adoption in the past, they are expected to witness high growth in the future, owing to multiple advantages. The increasing adoption of ADR is mainly driven by the growing affordability and return on investment of a rising variety of infrastructure-light robots, along with persisting needs for flexible and efficient automated fulfillment. The Autonomous Delivery Robots market is expanding because of factors such as rising demand from healthcare industry, rising healthcare expenditure and rising demand from logistics sector

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the number of nurses needed in the United States will rise from 2.7 million in 2014 to 3.2 million in 2024, a 16% increase. The majority of the expansion will be driven by the ageing baby boomers who require more care. Additionally, investment in the healthcare industry is rising daily, a sign that autonomous delivery robots are becoming more common. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the predicted cost of healthcare in India in 2020 was USD 194 billion and is anticipated to rise, reaching USD 372 billion in 2022. Thus, rising demand from healthcare is catering the growth of market. Furthermore, need to manage last-mile deliveries and growing automation in the logistics industry. However, the high cost of Autonomous Delivery Robots stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these region, North America hold the highest share owing to factors such as rising number of startups, rising technological advancement, rising demand for automation in the industry is catering the growth of market in the projected region. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth owing to factors such as rising healthcare infrastructure spending, rising healthcare automation in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Starship Technologies

Relay Robotics, Inc.

Ottonomy.IO

Nuro Inc.

Serve Robotics Inc

Eliport

TeleRetail (Aitonomi AG)

Aethon Inc.

Kiwibot

Postmates Inc.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1604

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Ottonomy Inc. announced the seed funding of USD 3.3 and launched Ottobot 2.0 latest version of autonomous delivery robot. The company states it plans to scale up the deployments of Ottobot in retail store, airports, and restaurants.

In Aug 2021, Google announced its investment in Nuro, it is focused on delivering and goods using robotic autonomous vehicles. Overall, the company raised USD 600 million in the fundraising round led by Tiger Global Management.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End User offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail & Logistics

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1604

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/