Smart iTrash installed in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政) presided over the unveiling of the city’s first iTrash garbage receptacle on Tuesday (Sept. 26).

Citizens can now use iTrash to dispose of food waste, recycling, and other trash without waiting for the arrival of garbage trucks. Chang expects two iTrash receptacles to begin trial operations this year and another 10 to be installed next year, providing more convenience to citizens, per UDN.

Chang says iTrash will make garbage collection more convenient for citizens over holiday weekends when traffic prevents garbage trucks from completing their normal garbage collection routes. For this reason, iTrash has been installed in busy urban areas such as the Daxi District.

In addition to collecting garbage and recycling, iTrash can also compress, refrigerate, and deodorize waste. When the garbage receptacle is 80% full, a message is sent to a cleaning team to empty the receptacle.

Furthermore, iTrash also offers rewards for those engaged in recycling. For every 10 PET bottles or eight aluminum cans, one can receive a payment of NT$1 (US$0.031) on an EasyCard. This can help impoverished people eager to earn an income as well as be a benefit to the environment.

Taoyuan Environmental Protection Bureau Chief Chen Shi-wei (陳世偉) said future iTrash receptacles will be installed in urban areas with sufficient electricity supply. Also, battery-based iTrash receptacles could be deployed to less dense areas with inaccessible electricity supply.