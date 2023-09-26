Tsai presses Australian lawmakers to back Taiwan's CPTPP membership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Sept. 26) urged Australian support for Taiwan’s ascension to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Meeting with Australian lawmakers, Tsai said she looks forward to the support of the Australian government and parliament for Taiwan's CPTPP membership bid, according to the Presidential Office. Taiwan aims to promote economic growth and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

Simultaneously, Taiwan hopes to bolster economic and trade cooperation with Australia, Tsai said. Taiwan is Australia's fifth-largest trading partner and its fourth-largest export market, while Australia is Taiwan's largest energy supplier and a major source of agricultural products, she said.

The president said that in recent years, Australia has played an important role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. It has also on multiple occasions backed Taiwan's international participation, she said.

Tsai said she believed that safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region is a common goal for both Taiwan and Australia. With the support of the visiting delegation, the president said she expects both sides will achieve even more fruitful cooperation.

Taiwan is garnering global support for membership in the CPTPP, particularly from Australia, the U.S., and Japan.

In an ABC News interview last month, Taiwan representative to Australia Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) said that Taiwan has been in contact with CPTPP member states to update them on its efforts to meet the standards of the trade pact.

“We want all the CPTPP members to consider next applications based on the ability of an applicant to fulfill the commitments under the CPTPP, instead of any political consideration,” Hsu said.

The Australian parliamentary delegation is in Taiwan for a four-day trip to discuss security and trade issues with high-level government officials.