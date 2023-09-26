Taipei's Nanmen Market to open in October following facelift

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taipei's most popular markets, Nanmen Market, is finally opening to the public on Oct. 7 after a years-long overhaul.

The interim market is holding a goodbye event during Moon Festival.

The original Nanmen Market which had stood near four decades was torn down in 2019 to make way for the new building, as the market relocated to a temporary venue. The old market was close to MRT CKS Memorial Hall Station.

The market was known for fresh foods, dry foods, snacks, ingredients, pastries, and traditional delicacies featuring Cantonese and Sichuan dishes. It is a must-go place for people stocking up for the Lunar New Year.

After the facelift, the new market will start a test run on Oct. 7 before its inauguration in November. Designed with sustainability as a core concept, the 12-storied glass building will allow for plenty of sunlight and more open space, per UDN.

The basement floors will be connected to the MRT CKS Memorial Hall Station on the Xindian Line and the Wanda Line, expected to enter operations in 2025. All 254 old market tenants will return to the new market, according to the city’s Market Administration Office.

The interim market on Hangzhou South Road will hold a farewell event on Friday (Sept. 29). Visitors will be able to purchase vouchers for the newly built market at a 10% discount.

New Nanmen Market: 8, Sec. 1, Roosevelt Road, Zhongzheng District

Interim Nanmen Market: 55, Sec. 2, Hangzhou South Road, Daan District



Newly built Nanmen Market in Taipei. (CNA, Taipei City Government photo)



Interim Nanment Market. (Taipei City Market Administration Office photo)



Nanmen Market in Taipei. (Travel Taipei photos)