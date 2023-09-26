Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei's Nanmen Market to open in October following facelift

Interim market to hold farewell event during Moon Festival before it closes

  685
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/26 15:04
Newly built Nanmen Market in Taipei. (CNA, Taipei City Government photo)

Newly built Nanmen Market in Taipei. (CNA, Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taipei's most popular markets, Nanmen Market, is finally opening to the public on Oct. 7 after a years-long overhaul.

The interim market is holding a goodbye event during Moon Festival.

The original Nanmen Market which had stood near four decades was torn down in 2019 to make way for the new building, as the market relocated to a temporary venue. The old market was close to MRT CKS Memorial Hall Station.

The market was known for fresh foods, dry foods, snacks, ingredients, pastries, and traditional delicacies featuring Cantonese and Sichuan dishes. It is a must-go place for people stocking up for the Lunar New Year.

After the facelift, the new market will start a test run on Oct. 7 before its inauguration in November. Designed with sustainability as a core concept, the 12-storied glass building will allow for plenty of sunlight and more open space, per UDN.

The basement floors will be connected to the MRT CKS Memorial Hall Station on the Xindian Line and the Wanda Line, expected to enter operations in 2025. All 254 old market tenants will return to the new market, according to the city’s Market Administration Office.

The interim market on Hangzhou South Road will hold a farewell event on Friday (Sept. 29). Visitors will be able to purchase vouchers for the newly built market at a 10% discount.

New Nanmen Market: 8, Sec. 1, Roosevelt Road, Zhongzheng District
Interim Nanmen Market: 55, Sec. 2, Hangzhou South Road, Daan District

Taipei's Nanmen Market to open in October following facelift
Newly built Nanmen Market in Taipei. (CNA, Taipei City Government photo)

Taipei's Nanmen Market to open in October following facelift
Interim Nanment Market. (Taipei City Market Administration Office photo)

Taipei's Nanmen Market to open in October following facelift

Taipei's Nanmen Market to open in October following facelift

Taipei's Nanmen Market to open in October following facelift

Taipei's Nanmen Market to open in October following facelift
Nanmen Market in Taipei. (Travel Taipei photos)
Moon Festival
Nanmen Market
market
Taipei
MRT
Lunar New Year
foods

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei, Seoul agree to collaborate on youth affairs
Taipei, Seoul agree to collaborate on youth affairs
2023/09/26 11:54
Asian hornets swarm hikers, sending 1 to ICU in New Taipei
Asian hornets swarm hikers, sending 1 to ICU in New Taipei
2023/09/26 10:12
Taipei mayor arrives in Seoul to attend World Cities Summit
Taipei mayor arrives in Seoul to attend World Cities Summit
2023/09/25 10:27
Taipei police officer arrested in connection to fraud ring
Taipei police officer arrested in connection to fraud ring
2023/09/24 16:41
Taiwan's oversized yolk pastry to celebrate Moon Festival
Taiwan's oversized yolk pastry to celebrate Moon Festival
2023/09/24 16:07