Medical Device PCB Manufacturing Companies in The World

Introduction

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are essential components enabling the functionality of advanced medical devices. From patient monitors to MRI scanners, PCBs provide the underlying electronics in medical equipment. As medical devices become more sophisticated and miniaturized, specialized PCB manufacturing is required. This article explores the leading global PCB companies focused on medical device electronics.

Medical device PCBs have unique reliability considerations to ensure patient safety and effective diagnostics/treatment. Manufacturers must implement robust quality systems and validation processes. Cleanroom assembly and rigorous testing verification are standard practice. We will examine major medical PCB suppliers with expertise in these regulated manufacturing environments.

Overview of Medical Device PCB Requirements

Medical device PCBs have demanding design and manufacturing requirements to meet regulatory standards and performance needs:

Safety and reliability – Flawless PCBs help prevent device failures and safety risks. Redundancy and testing verification are essential.

Materials – Biocompatible materials ensure PCB substrates and components will not harm patients.

Cleanliness – PCB assembly occurs in certified cleanrooms to prevent contamination.

miniaturization – Compact PCBs allow smaller medical instruments for less invasive use.

High frequency – Advanced diagnostic devices require RF capabilities.

Low power – Portable and implanted devices need efficient power usage.

Imaging compatibility – PCBs must not interfere with imaging devices (e.g. MRI compatibility).

Regulatory compliance – Production follows ISO 13485 and FDA regulations.

Let’s examine the major PCB manufacturers meeting these stringent medical device manufacturing standards.

Top Medical Device PCB Manufacturing Companies

1. RayMing Technology

RayMing is the leading medical PCB manufacturing partner in China providing the complete range of solutions from multilayer PCBs to complex modules. With 20+ years of experience, they offer advanced technologies including high-density interconnect (HDI), flexible circuits, rigid-flex PCBs, and RF boards. RayMing specializes in high-reliability PCBs for implanted devices, surgical robotics, patient monitors, and other instruments. Their factory certifications include ISO 13485, ISO 9001, and IATF 16949.

Location: Shenzhen, China

Medical Applications: Implantable devices, surgical systems, diagnostics, monitors

Technologies: Multilayer PCBs, HDI, flexible, rigid-flex, RF

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001, IATF 16949

Production Scale: Medium to high-volume

Miniaturization: 2 L/S, 0.15mm microvias

2. TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies is a leading US PCB manufacturer with global factories delivering advanced solutions for medical OEMs. They offer a breadth of technologies including multilayer, flexible, rigid-flex, RF, and HDI boards. TTM has extensive experience manufacturing life-critical PCBs for medical devices including imaging equipment. Their medical certifications include ISO 13485 compliance.

Location: United States; Plants in North America and Asia

Medical Applications: Imaging equipment, diagnostics, instruments

Technologies: Multilayer, HDI, flexible, rigid-flex, RF

Certifications: ISO 13485, AS 9100, ISO 9001

Production Scale: Medium to high-volume

Miniaturization: 1 L/S, microvias to 0.2mm

3. Advanced Circuits

Advanced Circuits, a division of Compass Electronics Solutions, is a specialized PCB manufacturer dedicated to the medical industry. They are a mid-sized production facility focused on fast delivery of prototypes and medium volume production runs. Advanced Circuits supplies PCBs for a range of medical devices from handheld instruments to clinical analyzers. They hold ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 quality certifications.

Location: United States

Medical Applications: Diagnostics, analyzers, instruments

Technologies: Multilayer PCBs

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001

Production Scale: Prototyping to medium-volume

Miniaturization: 6 mil line/space

4. Compass Electronics Solutions

Compass Electronics Solutions is a full-service contract manufacturer focused on low-to-medium volume and new product introduction. An ITAR-registered company based in the US, they offer PCB fabrication, assembly, and box build services catered to medical OEMs. Compass holds ISO 13485 certification and manufactures PCBs and assemblies for diagnostic equipment and instruments.

Location: United States

Medical Applications: Diagnostics equipment and instruments

Technologies: Conventional multilayer PCBs, full assembly

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ITAR registered

Production Scale: Low to medium-volume, NPI

Miniaturization: 6 mil line/space

5. EPTEK Technology

EPTEK Technology is a Taiwanese manufacturer specialized in high-frequency and flexible PCBs. They offer an array of advanced technologies including multilayer, HDI, rigid-flex, and RF boards. With in-house engineering support, EPTEK provides fast prototyping and pre-production of new medical devices. They hold ISO 13485 certification and focus on PCB innovations.

Location: Taiwan

Medical Applications: Diagnostic and monitoring devices

Technologies: HDI, rigid-flex, RF PCBs

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001

Production Scale: Prototyping to medium-volume

Miniaturization: 2 L/S, 0.15mm microvias

6. Vario-Layers

Vario-Layers offers fast prototyping and ramp-to-volume production of medical PCBs. Located in Germany, they provide a range of technologies including flex, rigid-flex and HDI boards. Vario-Layers has engineering support focused on high-frequency and miniaturization. They are certified to ISO 13485 standards.

Location: Germany

Medical Applications: Diagnostics, analysis, surgical

Technologies: HDI, flexible, rigid-flex PCBs

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001

Production Scale: Prototype to medium-volume

Miniaturization: 4 mil line/space

7. Swedish PCB Tech

Swedish PCB Tech provides low-to-medium volume PCB prototyping catered towards European medical OEMs. Located in Sweden, they offer quick-turn fabrication of conventional multilayer boards. Swedish PCB Tech focuses on flexibility and engineering support for medical customers. They are ISO 13485 and 9001 certified.

Location: Sweden

Medical Applications: Diagnostics, instrumentation

Technologies: Conventional multilayer PCBs

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001

Production Scale: Low to medium-volume

Miniaturization: 6 mil line/space

8. Advanced Assembly

Advanced Assembly is an EMS company focused on low-volume, high-mix assembly for medical OEMs. Located in the US, they offer PCB fabrication paired with specialized assembly including surface mount, thru-hole, box-build, and cables/wiring. Their solutions range from prototypes to finished medical instruments. Advanced Assembly is ISO 13485 and 9001 certified.

Location: United States

Medical Applications: Diagnostics, surgical, systems

Services: PCB fabrication, full assembly

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001

Production Scale: Low to medium-volume

Miniaturization: 6 mil line/space

9. Innovative Circuits

Innovative Circuits specializes in fast PCB prototyping catered to medical device developers. Based in San Jose, CA, they offer 1 to 30 layer PCB fabrication with same-day manufacturing available. Their small-batch services help accelerate medical product development cycles. Innovative Circuits is ITAR registered and ISO 9001 certified.

Location: United States

Medical Applications: R&D, product development

Technologies: 1-30 layer PCB prototyping

Certifications: ITAR, ISO 9001

Production Scale: Prototyping and NPI

Miniaturization: 6 mil line/space

10. Mini-Circuits

Mini-Circuits focuses on high-frequency and RF PCB solutions for the medical industry. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, they offer specialized manufacturing capabilities for RF circuits up to 90GHz. Mini-Circuits provides fast prototyping through medium-scale production catered to medical device developers. They are ISO 9001 and ITAR certified.

Location: United States

Medical Applications: Diagnostic and imaging devices

Technologies: RF PCB manufacturing

Certifications: ISO 9001, ITAR

Production Scale: Prototype to medium-volume

Frequency Range: up to 90GHz

11. Ohmega Technologies

Ohmega Technologies specializes in prototyping and low-volume fabrication of flex, rigid-flex, and multilayer PCBs. Located in the US, they cater to medical OEMs developing new products. Ohmega provides in-house engineering along with fast prototyping capabilities. They are ISO 13485 and 9001 certified.

Location: United States

Medical Applications: Product development

Technologies: Flex/rigid-flex PCBs

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001

Production Scale: Prototyping to low-volume

Miniaturization: 4 mil line/space

12. Cicor Group

Headquartered in Switzerland, Cicor provides advanced PCB fabrication and electronic manufacturing services tailored for medical customers. They offer technologies including HDI, flexible circuits, and precision plastic fabrication. Cicor specializes in cleanroom assembly, testing, and box-build services for medical devices. They are ISO 13485 certified.

Location: Switzerland

Medical Applications: Diagnostics, surgical, systems

Services: PCB substrates, precision plastics, full EMS

Certifications: ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001

Production Scale: Medium to high-volume

Miniaturization: 2 L/S, 0.15mm microvias

Comparing Medical PCB Manufacturing Capabilities

To summarize the core capabilities of major medical PCB suppliers, here is a table comparing their key specifications:

Company Location Layers Line Width Microvias Key Services Rayming China 8+ 2 mil 0.15mm Rigid, flex, HDI TTM US 30+ 1 mil 0.2mm Rigid, flex, RF Advanced Circuits US 16+ 6 mil – Quick-turn rigid Compass Electronics US 16+ 6 mil – Rigid and assembly EPTEK Taiwan 4+ 2 mil 0.15mm HDI, rigid-flex Vario-Layers Germany 16+ 4 mil – Rigid, flex, HDI Swedish PCB Tech Sweden 16+ 6 mil – Quick-turn rigid Advanced Assembly US 12+ 6 mil – PCBs and full assembly Innovative Circuits US 30+ 6 mil – Quick-turn prototype Mini-Circuits US 16+ – – RF PCBs Ohmega Technologies US 12+ 4 mil – Flex rigid-flex Cicor Group Switzerland 16+ 2 mil 0.15mm HDI, flex, EMS

Table: Comparison of medical PCB manufacturing capabilities.

This summarizes the core PCB technologies, miniaturization capabilities, locations, and production volumes of major companies focused on the medical industry.

Factors in Selecting a Medical Device PCB Partner

Choosing the right PCB partner for a medical program requires evaluating both manufacturing capabilities and quality factors:

Technology expertise – Needed capabilities for layer count, line width, RF, flex or rigid-flex PCBs.

Scale – Production volumes required, from prototypes to high-volume manufacturing.

Lead times – How quickly PCB fabrication and assembly can be turned.

Quality – ISO 13485 and FDA compliance for reliability and safety.

Materials and testing – Biocompatible PCB materials and verification processes.

Design support – Upfront design assistance for complex PCBs.

Customization – Tailoring manufacturing flow to program needs.

Location – Geographic proximity for supply chain control and IP.

Selecting a PCB company with strengths in the above criteria will ensure your medical program gets the technology, quality, and support needed to succeed.

Conclusion

This overview of leading medical PCB manufacturing companies highlights diverse solutions for medical OEMs. Both large-scale and specialized manufacturers provide technologies spanning multilayer, HDI, flexible, RF, and prototyping services. With stringent quality requirements, the PCB substrate forms the critical foundation enabling medical device functionality and reliability. Partnering with the right PCB expert is key to launching innovative and safe medical electronics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most important factors in selecting a medical PCB supplier?

The top factors are capabilities match, quality certifications (ISO 13485), materials expertise, cleanroom assembly, regulatory compliance, rigorous testing, and design support. Matching PCB technology and scale to the application is crucial.

What PCB capabilities are required for advanced medical devices?

Cutting-edge medical devices demand multilayer, HDI, flexible, rigid-flex, and RF PCB technologies. Miniaturization with 2 mil lines and 150um microvias enables tightly integrated PCBs.

How can PCBs impact medical device safety and reliability?

High-quality PCB fabrication and assembly is essential for safety in the medical environment. Robust QA processes, testing, and component traceability help ensure flawless PCBs and reduce risks.

Why is cleanroom assembly used for medical PCBs?

Stringent cleanroom protocols prevent contamination of PCBs and components. This protects boards from harmful particulates that could impact performance or patient safety.

What are the most common PCB applications in medical devices?

Some major applications include patient monitors, diagnostics and imaging equipment, surgical robotics, implantable devices, respiratory devices, and clinical lab analyzers.