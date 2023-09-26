Conversational AI Platform Market Size to Fly High as Demand Continues to Increase

Report Ocean has recently published the “Conversational AI Platform Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

Overview of the Conversational AI Platform Market

Report Ocean market research predicts significant growth for the global conversational AI platform market, with a projected CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the proliferation of messaging apps and voice assistants. Various industries are investing in conversational chatbots and integrating AI-based chatbots with websites to meet customer preferences for chat-based communication. However, concerns about data privacy and security remain challenges to market growth.

The adoption of conversational AI is expected to continue growing as companies integrate these platforms into their chat, contact, and call centers to provide seamless interactions and personalized experiences, ultimately improving customer engagement.

Regional Insights

: North America dominated the global conversational AI platform market in 2018, benefiting from a high concentration of technology innovators and market disruptors. The use of smart speakers, driving intelligent virtual assistant technology, has fueled the North American market. Asia Pacific (APAC): APAC is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by initiatives and investments in AI technologies.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

This report comprehensively covers and analyzes the global conversational AI platform market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning substantial investments in this market, which is expected to grow impressively. Key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Key Vendors in the Conversational AI Platform Market:

Google Microsoft Amazon IBM SAP Nuance Artificial Solutions

Microsoft and IBM focus on conversational AI applications in enterprise environments, while Google and Amazon concentrate on its daily-life applications. These companies are developing AI-based chatbots and offering conversational AI tools that allow developers to create, connect, and manage intelligent bots.

The report also evaluates other vendors based on their portfolio, geographical presence, marketing and distribution channels, revenue generation, and R&D investments.

Market Segmentation

Types of Conversational AI Platforms

Chatbots

Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Applications of Conversational AI Platforms

Personal Assistant

Customer Support : Estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, with personal assistant expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2019-2025).

: Estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, with personal assistant expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2019-2025). Branding & Marketing

Employee Engagement & Support

Verticals in the Conversational AI Platform Market

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Retail & e-Commerce : Expected to experience the highest growth rate, driven by profitability, seamless omnichannel experiences, and enhanced customer engagement.

: Expected to experience the highest growth rate, driven by profitability, seamless omnichannel experiences, and enhanced customer engagement. Travel & Hospitality

Telecom & ITES

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Others

Benefits

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the conversational AI platform market, highlighting how these platforms enhance customer satisfaction and retention rates by delivering exceptional customer services. AI-powered chatbots automate repetitive customer service tasks and provide high responsiveness compared to human agents. This automation reduces training efforts and results in improved return on investment. Conversational AI also impacts personal lives, with virtual assistants helping manage to-do lists, set alarms, remind of meetings, take notes, and more. The report discusses the market in terms of types, applications, verticals, and regions, and addresses major challenges impacting market growth.

Region/Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Players Covered

Major vendors operating in the global conversational AI platform market include Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, SAP, Nuance, and Artificial Solutions.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

What are the global trends in the market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in industry? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for market?

What Are Projections of Global Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of market? What are the raw materials used for manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the market? How will the increasing adoption of for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global market worth? What was the value of the market in 2023/2022/2021?

Who are the major players operating in the market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Industry?

