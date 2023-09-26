Esports Market High Hopes for Market Size Growth and Future Revenues

Report Ocean has recently published the “Esports Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR157

This report provides insights into the global esports market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and forecasts up to 2025. Esports is a burgeoning sector within the gaming industry, experiencing steady growth driven by cloud gaming and mobile gaming. With the proliferation of smartphones, increased processing power, and the popularity of 5G networks, the esports market is expected to achieve a remarkable CAGR of ~20% between 2019 and 2025. During the same period, the gaming industry is expected to become more interactive and streaming-oriented. Major revenue contributors in the gaming industry include China, Japan, the US, Germany, South Korea, France, Canada, and the UK.

Market Growth and Projections

The global esports market is poised to exceed $3 billion by the end of 2025, fueled by the growing global popularity of esports and the increasing support of game publishers.

Understanding Esports

Esports refers to competitive video game events held either online or offline. It has garnered significant attention, with many gaming events being broadcasted on social media and streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch. The market is expected to surpass $3 billion by 2025, with major competitions revolving around games such as Dota 2, Fortnite, and League of Legends. The most common game genres in esports events include Real Time Strategy (RTS), Massive Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and First-Person Shooter (FPS).

Growth Factors

The popularity of esports has surged since 2010, attracting revenue from merchandising and corporate sponsorships, in addition to traditional sources like event broadcasting rights and ticket sales. In 2019, game streaming platform Twitch emerged as a major broadcasting medium for esports. Events like E LEAGUE Major, Genesis, Evo Japan, and WESG have drawn substantial viewership to video game streaming platforms. Esports tournaments are offering larger prize pools to winners, thanks to the growth of revenue streams.

Regional Analysis

North America : North America leads in esports revenue generation, with the US contributing significantly. The region’s growth is driven by a rising esports audience.

: North America leads in esports revenue generation, with the US contributing significantly. The region’s growth is driven by a rising esports audience. Asia Pacific (APAC): APAC is one of the fastest-growing markets, with notable growth in China, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

Revenue Models

The global esports market is categorized by revenue models, including advertisement, sponsorship, media rights, and others (game publisher fees and merchandise sales). Advertisement and sponsorship accounted for the majority of esports revenue in 2018.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR157

Audience Segmentation

The esports audience can be segmented into regular viewers (fans and hardcore enthusiasts) and occasional viewers. As of 2019, regular viewers held a substantial market share.

Gender Analysis

The esports audience is divided by gender into male viewers and female viewers. In 2019, male viewers, particularly those in the 20-35 age group, constituted a significant portion of the market.

Key Players

The esports market is primarily dominated by major companies that organize esports events and game publishers. Key vendors include Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Epic Games, Valve Corporation, Activision Blizzard, and Echo Fox. Prominent vendors in the market also include Fnatic, Gen.G Esports (formerly KSV Esports), 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, Immortals, Envy Gaming, Counter Logic Gaming, Nintendo, Tencent, Hi-Rez Studios, and EA Sports. The market is expected to witness an influx of vendors, including game publishers and gaming organizations, as the number of audiences and tournaments continues to grow.

Market Forecast

According to Report Ocean Research, the global esports market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the esports market, including segments based on revenue model, gender, audience, and region. It is designed to assist venture capitalists in making informed decisions and offers competitor information, data analysis, and insights to help companies develop and implement effective marketing plans.

Report Contents

Vendor Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Mergers & Acquisitions

Joint Ventures & Collaborations

Competitor Comparison Analysis

Region/Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Players Covered

Key players in the global esports market include Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Epic Games, Valve Corporation, Activision Blizzard, Echo Fox, Fnatic, Gen.G Esports, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, Immortals, Envy Gaming, Counter Logic Gaming, Nintendo, Tencent, Hi-Rez Studios, and EA Sports.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

What are the global trends in the market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in industry? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for market?

What Are Projections of Global Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of market? What are the raw materials used for manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the market? How will the increasing adoption of for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global market worth? What was the value of the market in 2023/2022/2021?

Who are the major players operating in the market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Industry?

Request full Report :– https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR157

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com