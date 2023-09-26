Facial Recognition Market Size Predicted to Generate Huge Revenues in the Future

Report Ocean has recently published the “Facial Recognition Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the global facial recognition market, covering drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and forecasts up to 2025. The facial recognition market, valued at approximately USD 5 billion, is projected to double by 2025, driven by the integration of facial recognition software and sensors in high-end smartphones.

This market is primarily fueled by companies and government organizations seeking to digitize routine activities, such as attendance tracking, to save time and enhance efficiency. In 2018, the facial recognition market was estimated at ~USD 4.3 billion, with a robust CAGR of ~13.5% expected during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Components of Facial Recognition Solutions

Facial recognition solutions encompass hardware components like sensors, integrated devices, and cameras. These hardware components work in conjunction with 2D or 3D facial recognition software to read and analyze facial features. Facial recognition technology serves various purposes, such as access management, attendance tracking, and identity verification, offering a time-efficient and automated alternative to traditional methods like fingerprint scanning, iris recognition, or manual ledger keeping.

Market Segmentation

This report analyzes revenue generated from software, hardware, and services as all three components are essential for implementing facial recognition systems. While facial recognition currently serves as a supplementary verification method, it is expected to become the primary means of access management, surpassing other verification processes. Currently, facial recognition represents a minor portion of the verification process market but is poised to gain a significant share.

Services in Facial Recognition

Facial recognition services, including cloud-based facial recognition services, training, implementation, and consulting, contribute to the market’s size. These services find extensive use in developing regions, where training modules and consultation services are crucial. Tailor-made solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are a significant revenue stream for the facial recognition services market.

Key Industries

Facial recognition finds applications in various industries, with the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector leading in market share. Mobile banking’s global adoption and the ease of use and time-saving capabilities of facial recognition software make it an ideal choice for banking verification. The elimination of physical IDs further bolsters the adoption of facial recognition in banking.

Government institutions worldwide are increasingly adopting facial recognition for security purposes. In scenarios like public gatherings, law enforcement agencies employ facial recognition to swiftly identify and separate individuals with a criminal record from large crowds. Police verifications and crowd management benefit significantly from facial recognition technology.

The retail sector has widely adopted facial recognition to personalize customer experiences and enhance engagement. Retail companies leverage facial recognition to identify repeat customers, analyze their purchasing patterns, and deliver personalized advertisements to boost sales. While facial recognition is gaining traction in developed regions, its adoption in developing countries, particularly in the retail sector, is slower due to technological reluctance.

Regional Analysis

North America : North America is poised to have the highest market share in the facial recognition market, driven by technological advancements and hosting numerous top Fortune 500 companies and tech giants. The US contributes significantly to North America’s market share.

: North America is poised to have the highest market share in the facial recognition market, driven by technological advancements and hosting numerous top Fortune 500 companies and tech giants. The US contributes significantly to North America’s market share. Asia Pacific (APAC): APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by market potential and government initiatives aimed at digitizing services and offering citizen-centric solutions.

Key Players

The facial recognition market is dominated by major companies, including NEC, Herta Security, NViso, 3M, and Kairos. Cloud players like IBM and AWS are gaining momentum in the market due to their established brand image and expertise in cloud-based services. Other companies making their presence felt in this segment and having the potential to challenge market leaders include Gemalto, Cognitec Systems, Aware, IDEMIA, Ayonix, and more. The report profiles these companies extensively, highlighting their strategic initiatives for in-depth analysis.

Geographic Coverage

North America : Includes the US and Canada

: Includes the US and Canada Europe : Encompasses Western and Eastern Europe

: Encompasses Western and Eastern Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) : Covers India, Singapore, and the rest of APAC

: Covers India, Singapore, and the rest of APAC Rest of World (RoW): Includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

