Live Game Streaming Market Massive Revenues Expected as Market Size Gains Traction

This comprehensive report provides insights into the global live game streaming market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and forecasts up to 2025. The gaming industry is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by cloud gaming and mobile gaming.

With smartphones becoming more powerful and 5G networks gaining popularity, games are expected to become more interactive and streaming-based. Key revenue-generating countries in the gaming industry include China, Japan, the US, Germany, South Korea, France, Canada, and the UK. Additionally, Esports is gaining significant attention, with events being broadcasted on social media and streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Market Overview

The live game streaming market involves streaming video game content over the internet, including live gameplay or pre-recorded sessions. Platforms like YouTube Gaming and Twitch provide free content views and offer paid subscriptions for premium content. Revenue in the game streaming market primarily comes from merchandising, advertisements, and premium account subscriptions. This report focuses exclusively on revenue generated by game streaming platforms and services, excluding revenue from other forms of entertainment media content streaming.

Market Growth Factors

The live game streaming market is expected to experience robust growth, primarily driven by increasing revenue streams and the growing popularity of Esports events and broadcasting. The Esports market was projected to cross $1 billion by the end of 2019, with major competitions featuring games like Dota 2, Fortnite, and League of Legends. Live game streaming vendors are diversifying their revenue sources, from traditional avenues like advertisements, subscriptions, and badge sales to innovative areas like betting, which can increase profit margins in the gaming market.

Regional Analysis

North America : Leading in revenue generation for the live game streaming market, with a significant share contributed by the US. For instance, more than 20% of Twitch’s total traffic is generated from the US.

: Leading in revenue generation for the live game streaming market, with a significant share contributed by the US. For instance, more than 20% of Twitch’s total traffic is generated from the US. APAC: One of the fastest-growing markets, especially in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

Market Segmentation

Offering : Segmented into game streaming platforms, hardware, and game streaming services. Platforms primarily generate revenue from advertisements and premium account subscriptions, while services focus on subscriptions and game purchases.

: Segmented into game streaming platforms, hardware, and game streaming services. Platforms primarily generate revenue from advertisements and premium account subscriptions, while services focus on subscriptions and game purchases. Solutions : Segmented into web-based and app-based solutions. Web-based streaming had higher revenue in 2019, but app-based streaming is expected to gain more market share in the forecast period, especially with the popularity of mobile games.

: Segmented into web-based and app-based solutions. Web-based streaming had higher revenue in 2019, but app-based streaming is expected to gain more market share in the forecast period, especially with the popularity of mobile games. Revenue Model: Segmented into subscription-supported game streaming and ad-supported game streaming, with subscription game streaming accounting for a major share in 2019.

Key Players

The live game streaming market is dominated by major tech companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Sony, and Nvidia. However, there are domestic players, especially in the APAC region, which offer live game streaming platforms and have gained a substantial number of streamers and subscribers in a short span of time.

Key vendors in the market include Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Sony, Nvidia, Facebook, Tencent, Smashcast, AfreecaTV, Bigo Technology, Parsec Cloud, Vortex Cloud Gaming, Shadow, Douyu, Huya, Major League Gaming (MLG), Dlive, and GosuGamers.

Market Growth Projection

According to Report Ocean Research, the global live game streaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the live game streaming market, covering segments based on offering, solutions, revenue model, and region. It also assists venture capitalists in better understanding companies and making well-informed decisions. The report is designed to provide executives with essential competitor information, data analysis, and insights for market development and effective marketing strategies.

Market Segmentation Overview

Offering : Includes Platform, Hardware, and Services.

: Includes Platform, Hardware, and Services. Solutions : Includes App-based and Web-based solutions.

: Includes App-based and Web-based solutions. Revenue Model : Encompasses Subscription-supported and Ad-supported game streaming.

: Encompasses Subscription-supported and Ad-supported game streaming. Regions: Cover North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (South America, Middle East, and Africa).

Additional Information

The report comprises vendor profiles, offering financial status, business units, key priorities, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and viewpoints.

It covers the competitive landscape, including M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

For privately held companies, financial information and revenue for segments may be limited.

Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW (South America, Middle East, and Africa)

