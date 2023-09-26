Smart Water Metering Market Big Money to be Made as Market Size Continues to Surge

Report Ocean has recently published the “Smart Water Metering Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This report delves into the global smart water metering market, providing insights into market size and analysis across various segments. The report covers types (Automated Meter Reading [AMR] and Advanced Metering Infrastructure [AMI]), components (Endpoint Hardware, Network Infrastructure, Installation, and Others), and regions (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Overview: Smart Water Metering Market

The global smart water metering market is poised for significant growth. Increasing demand for water, driven by climate change, population growth, and urbanization, has prompted governments worldwide to focus on water management policies and long-term resource management strategies. This places pressure on water utilities to reduce water losses from both environmental and financial perspectives.

However, the adoption of advanced technologies like IoT and analytics in the water sector lags behind other utilities such as electricity and gas. Outdated infrastructure and technology further contribute to increased non-revenue water (NRW).

Governments and utilities are now striving to reduce NRW and upgrade aging water infrastructure, leading to a rising demand for water metering solutions that integrate with smart communication devices. This growing emphasis on cost reduction is driving the global smart water metering market. Emerging low-power IoT connectivity technologies like NB-IoT are enabling utilities to eliminate the need for costly communication infrastructure, further fueling market growth. Additionally, smart city initiatives and urban expansion in developing economies present opportunities for market growth.

Utilities in developed economies are mandated to meet certain guidelines and standards to eliminate commercial loss (incorrect billing due to poor/incorrect metering) and physical loss (leaks and theft). This mandate is boosting the smart water metering market. Advancements in IoT and sensing technologies, declining IoT deployment costs, and a focus on data-driven solutions to improve utility revenue are also propelling market growth.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis

The global smart water metering market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Type : Automated Meter Reading (AMR) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

: Component : Endpoint Hardware Network Infrastructure Installation Others

:

Regional Analysis

In 2018, the Americas led the global smart water metering market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This rapid growth is attributed to urbanization, expanding urban landscapes, and increased investment in smart city initiatives.

Benefits and Vendors

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key vendors, including financial health, business units, priorities, SWOT analysis, strategies, and viewpoints. Key players in this study include Xylem Inc. (Sensus), Itron Inc., Badger Meter, Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Landis+Gyr, Neptune Technology Group, Arad Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Hubbell (Aclara Technologies LLC), and Mueller Water Products, Inc.

The report aims to offer insights into the latest trends, current market scenarios, and technologies in the global smart water metering market. It assists venture capitalists in understanding revenue opportunities across different segments for better decision-making.

Key Segments of the Report

Smart Water Metering Market – By Type : Automated Meter Reading (AMR) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

: Smart Water Metering Market – By Component : Endpoint Hardware Network Infrastructure Installation Others

: Smart Water Metering Market – By Region : Americas Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)

:

Region/Country Covered in the Report

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Covered in the Report

Xylem Inc. (Sensus)

Itron Inc.

Badger Meter, Inc.

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr

Neptune Technology Group

Arad Group

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Hubbell (Aclara Technologies LLC)

Mueller Water Products, Inc.

