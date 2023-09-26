Customer Journey Analytics Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth

Report Ocean has recently published the “Customer Journey Analytics Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global customer journey analytics market. The report covers key segments such as roles (marketing and customer experience), applications (data analysis and visualization, customer churn and behavior analysis, campaign management, product and brand management), verticals (BFSI, retail, telecom, travel and hospitality, healthcare, government, others), and regions (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW). Major vendors identified in the market include IBM, SAP, Salesforce, Adobe Inc., and NICE Ltd.

Market Overview

The global customer journey analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized customer experiences, understanding the customer journey from the customer’s perspective, and building long-term, profitable relationships with customers. However, challenges related to data synchronization and data privacy issues are impeding market growth.

Customer journey analytics allows companies to gain insights into “what,” “why,” and “how” customers behave throughout their journey. This information is crucial for creating lasting and profitable customer relationships. Many companies are adopting customer journey analytics solutions to achieve these goals.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the global customer journey analytics market in 2018. The region is home to numerous technology innovators and market disruptors, resulting in the highest adoption of customer journey analytics solutions. In North America, retailers are particularly focused on enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth due to the increasing need to attract diverse shoppers.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the customer journey analytics market are investing heavily to maintain a strong position. They are employing various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures. For example, Roots, a Canada-based apparel retailer, implemented IBM’s customer experience analytics to enhance the digital experience for online shoppers. A US-based telecom provider deployed NICE Customer Engagement Analytics to better understand the entire customer experience, resulting in increased satisfaction and retention.

Market Segmentation

Roles : Marketing Customer Experience (Expected to grow at the highest rate)

: Applications : Data Analysis and Visualization (Expected to hold the largest market share) Customer Churn and Behavior Analysis Campaign Management Product and Brand Management

: Verticals : BFSI Retail (Expected to grow at the highest rate) Telecom Travel and Hospitality Healthcare Government Others

:

Benefits of Customer Journey Analytics

Customer journey analytics analyzes all aspects of customer interactions, leading to improved loyalty and customer acquisitions. By understanding customer behavior and measuring CSAT and NPS, companies can increase visibility into the customer journey. Customer journey analytics allows for personalized customer experiences, driving revenue growth. Companies adopting these solutions aim to build meaningful and long-lasting customer relationships.

Key Challenges

The report also discusses major challenges that impact market growth.

Region/Country Coverage

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Key Players

IBM

SAP

Salesforce

Adobe

NICE

Verint

Pointillist

