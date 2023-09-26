Human Reproductive Technologies Market Massive Growth Expected During Forecast Period 2030

The Human Reproductive Technologies Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Human Reproductive Technologies assist couples having trouble with pregnancy or infertility issues etc. It includes prognostics, contraception, Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), and same-sex procreation. The Human Reproductive Technologies market is expanding because of factors such as decreasing birth rate and delayed family planning.

According to the National Vital Statistics System, the preliminary number of births in the United States in 2018 was 3,788,235, a 2% decrease from 2017 and the lowest number of births in 32 years. Thus , with the decreasing birth rate the market is expected to grow in the forecast period Whereas, the rising infertility and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, limited insurance coverage hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest revenue, owing to the rising infertility rates due to obesity, changing lifestyles, and rising age conceptions. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing awareness about reproductive technologies, growing adoption of western lifestyle and rising healthcare spending.

Major market players included in this report are:

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AbbVie Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Merck KGaA

Genea Limited

Ivftech

Bayer AG

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Reproductive Technology:

Infertility Drugs

Contraceptive

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

