Bundling Film Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Global Bundling Film Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bundling Film refers to the films that are used for wrapping multipacks for shipping. It is a cost-effective substitute for boxes and bags. It protects the packaged material from external impact such as edges, cuts, tampering during transportation and shipping, etc. The Bundling Film market is expanding because of factors such as rising growth across the e-commerce sector and growing packaging industry

According to UNCTAD in 2021, the global e-commerce market has jumped to around USD 26.7 trillion in 2019 with an increase of around 4% from 2018 due to rising online sales. The Republic of Korea is the dominant region with a share of around 25.9% in 2020. Also, the percentage of retail sales or online shares of the e-commerce industry across Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States is around 9.4%, 6.2%, 24.9%,11.7%, 23.3%, and 14%. Whereas, rising demand and adoption by end-user industries and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, higher initial costs hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bundling Film Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest revenue, owing to the rising growth of the e-commerce sector, rising food and beverage industry and strategic activities by market players across the region. Whereas, North America is deemed as the fastest growing region in terms of highest CAGR owing to the factors such as increasing demand and adoption by end -user industries, penetration of market players etc.

Major market players included in this report are:

Berry Plastics,

Amcor Limited,

Mondi Group,

Professional Packaging Systems, Inc.,

Global-Pak,

Plastipak Group,

Halsted,

Intertape Polymer Group,

J&HM Dickson,

Jumbo Bag,

By Material:

Polyethylene (PE),

Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC),

Polypropylene (PP), `

Polyvinylchloride (PVC),

Polyester (PET),

Polyamide (PA)

By Packaging:

Flexible Packaging,

Semi-Rigid Packaging

By Product:

Bundling Stretch Film,

Hybrid Bundling Stretch Film,

Extended Core Bundling Stretch Film,

Pre-Stretched Bundling Stretch Film

By Application:

Food,

Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care & Cosmetic Products,

Industrial Goods,

Commercial Goods,

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

