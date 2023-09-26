Pet Services Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The Pet Services Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Global Pet Services Market is valued at approximately USD 23.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Pet Services refers to locations where domestic animals are groomed. Animal boarding, pet sales, grooming, and pet shops are examples of pet services. The Pet Services market is expanding because of factors such as an increase in the Number of Pet Owners and increased Spending on Pets. However, may halt market growth.

According to the American Pet Products Association’s (APPA) National Pet Owner’s Survey (2020-2021), there are about 90.5 million pet-owning homes in the United States. Over the past 30 years, the percentage of households with pets has increased from 56.0% to 68.0%. A significant rise in goods and services targeted at wealthy pet owners can be attributed to the surge in pet care spending. As pets are seen as good companions for the elderly, the growing older population in industrialized nations is driving the rise of the worldwide pet daycare and lodging business. Customization is more appealing to clients since it gives the pet a more unique personality, and it is anticipated that this element will have a significant impact on the expansion of the pet service. However, the high cost of Pet Services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pet Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America holds the highest share owing to factors such as rising number of pet ownership, and rising spending on pet grooming, Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is also growing at a highest rate owing to factors such as rising disposable income in key markets, an increase in the pet population, and the availability of pet care providers all create the profitable potential for the forecast period in the region.

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Service Type:

Pet Boarding

Pet Training

Pet Grooming

Pet Transportation

Dog Walking

Others

By Delivery Channel:

Commercial facilities

Mobile/ Outdoors

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

