Personal Robots Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The Personal Robots Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Personal Robots Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1593

Global Personal Robots Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Personal robots are made for performing various tasks such as housework, education, entertainment, and research. Individuals can benefit from it due to its design and user interface. The Personal Robots market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand for assistive robots for disabled and older population and rising development of Smart homes across the globe. Personal robot deployment in homes and hospitals is evolving due to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies including machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and gesture controllers. Personal robots that are intelligent enough to understand their environment, avoid static and moving objects, understand emotions, and communicate will be able to maneuver around crowded areas like houses.

The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) and Loup Ventures predict that by 2025, 22.1 million robotic vacuum cleaners will be shipped, bringing in an estimated USD 4.98 billion in revenue. As per Statista, in year 2019, the Smart Home penetration rate stood at 9.27% which increased to 10.62% in 2020 and it is projected to reach at 21.09% by 2025. As a result, with the rising penetration of smart homes, the demand for personal robots also increased. However, the high cost of Personal Robots stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Personal Robots Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of personal robots in healthcare, 5G penetration, and more. Furthermore, North America is the fasted growing region owing to factors such as rising technological advancement and rising penetration and adoption of advance technologies.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sony Corporation

Honda Motor Company Ltd

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk Corporation)

Samsung Group

Gecko Systems International Corporation

Hanool-Robotics Corp.

Segway Inc. (Ninebot Company)

F &P Robotics AG

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1593

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Amazon.com Inc acquired iRobot Corp, in USD 1.7 billion. The company is the developer of robot vacuum cleaners. By this deal, the company would expand its presence in personal robots as well as smart home devices market.

In Aug 2022, ECOVACS, announced the introduction of DEEBOT X1 cleaning robots. The product is fully automated and ultra-premium robotic vacuum & mop cleaning systems. The product offers an all-in-one solution with the ultimate goal of a cultural shift away from in-home, hands-on work to a truly hands-free and consistent cleaning experience.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Household Work

Entertainment

Elderly and Handicap Assistance

Home Security and Surveillance

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1593

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/