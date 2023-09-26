Game Streaming Market Expected to Experience Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The Game Streaming Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Global Game Streaming Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Video game live streaming is a technique where players broadcast their gameplay to a live online audience. The Game Streaming market is expanding because of factors such as rising increased adoption of video streaming apps and the rising adoption of smartphones. The demand for gaming and entertainment streaming has been fueled by the rising use of TVs and mobile devices with video streaming apps to watch movies, TV shows, live events, and on-demand content. These internet-based platforms have expanded as a result of the desire to play top games without owning a powerful PC or console..

For instance, As per Statista in the year 2020 the total sales of smartphones across the world stood at 1351.84 million units which increased to 1433.86 million units in the year 2021. As a result, rising sales of smartphone catering for the growth of the market. As with the rising smartphone penetration, the demand and viewership of video streaming platforms also rise. Another important component driving space is rising internet penetration and technological Advancement. However, the high cost of Game Streaming and high subscription cost stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Game Streaming Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Among these regions, Asia pacific is expected to hold the highest share owing to e-sport popularity, the rising gaming industry, rising sports viewership and consumer preference towards the video streaming platforms in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amazon.com Inc.

Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Facebook Gaming

YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc.’s)

Mixer (Microsoft Corporation)

AfreecaTV Co. Ltd

Nvidia Corporation

Apple Inc

Parsec Cloud Inc.

YY Live

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Riot Games and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have worked together to alter the way that how fans experience League of Legends (LoL), VALORANT, and League of Legends: Wild Rift events using AWS’s data analytics integration for esports broadcasts. Riot has chosen AWS as its official cloud supplier for cloud artificial intelligence (AI), cloud machine learning (ML), cloud deep learning (DL), and cloud services as part of this international relationship..

In June 2022, Sony revealed the new games that have been added to PS Now and PS Plus. Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age are both available on the PS Now, while the latter also has Persona 5 Strikers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Revenue Model:

In-Game Advertising Model

Subscription Model

Other Revenue Models

By Solution:

Web Based

Applications Based

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

