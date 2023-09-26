Distributed Control Systems Market 2023 Projected to Experience Unprecedented Revenue Growth Until 2030

The Distributed Control Systems Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Global Distributed control systems Market is valued approximately at USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A distributed control system is a computerized control system for a process or plant that often has many control loops, independent controllers spread throughout the system, but also has supervisory control from a central operator. A variety of products from DCS technologies are available for managing and controlling industrial output. The Distributed control systems market is expanding because of factors such as booming power sector and increasing power generation capacities worldwide, growing industrial infrastructure for power generation in developing countries and increasing use of renewable energy for power generation. Furthermore, adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for real-time decision-making and increasing use of 5G technology in industrial environment, and development of power grid market is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

By 2022, the Indian government has plans to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, of which 60 GW will come from wind, 10 GW from biopower, 100 GW will come from solar, and 5 GW will come from small hydropower . Similarly, the Spanish government extended its goal for renewable energy to 74% by 2030 and plans to add 157 GW of additional renewable energy capacity. With the rising adoption of power energy, the demand for distributed control system also rises. In addition, DCS is frequently used in batch-oriented or continuous method operations, including cement manufacture, power generation, the creation of organic compounds, crafts, food and beverage manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and oil purification. Variable speed drives, quality control systems, motor control centers (MCC), kilns, manufacturing equipment, and mining equipment are just a few of the different instrumentality types that DCSs can manage. However, availability of low-cost alternatives and high degree of redundancy stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Distributed control systems Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominates the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growth in power industry and rising power generation capacities, growth in industrial infrastructure, as well as increased in use of renewable and nuclear power generation in the region. Further, North America hold the fasted share owing to industry firms preference to adopt the best automation technology in order to get a competitive edge in the current competitive environment.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Group

Schneider Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation Ltd

Yokogawa Electric

Valmet Technologies And Services Private Limited

Toshiba International Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Emerson announced that their DeltaVTM distributed control system (DCS) had been validated using the Dragos Platform, giving businesses significantly improved ICS/OT cybersecurity.

In Aug 2022, In order to realise DS Smith’s goal of highly automated, networked, and secure operations at its Kemsley Mill in the UK, ABB announced that it has been given a new contract. The Kent mill, which has an annual production capacity of around 840,000 tonnes, is the second-largest recovered fiber-based paper plant in Europe. With the ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) and paper machine drives update spanning PM3, PM4, and PM6, ABB is assisting the company’s evolution.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User Verticals:

Power generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Refining

Mining and Metals

Paper and Pulp

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

