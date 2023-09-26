Digital Watch Market 2023 Expected to Outperform Competitors with Exceptional Revenue Growth

The Digital Watch Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Digital Watch Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Digital Watch Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Digital watch is used to display times in numeric form, it displays time by hous, minutes or seconds in LED or LCD screens. n. Consumers are spending more money on health monitoring devices such as smartwatches because they are more conscious of their health and want to manage it and track their sleep. The propensity for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and participating in sports has also increased consumer indulgence in various sports activities. Consumer demand for various smart wearables is rising in line with the athleisure trend, which is boosting sales of smartwatches. Additionally, the digital timepieces have functions such as built-in triple sensor technology, which measures temperature and air pressure and even have alarms and stopwatches. The Digital Watch Market is expanding because of factors such as the rising gym population, increasing health awareness, and rising sports activities.

According to Statista, in the year 2018, the number of members in health and fitness clubs across the globe stood at 174.05 million which increased to 184.61 million in the year 2019. As a result, with the rising number of members in health and fitness clubs, the demand for digital watches are also rising. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of obesity across the world has resulted in creating awareness about the health of customers, which ultimately has resulted in rising demand and adoption of smartwatches as they get involved in various sports and fitness activities. However, the high cost of the Digital Watch Market stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Digital Watch Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the highest share owing to factors such as the rising popularity of smart wearable devices, rising consumer purchasing power, rising prevalence lifestyle diseases, and rising fitness consciousness among consumers. Europe is expected to be the fastest region owing to factors such as high spending power, and presence of major watch manufacturers.

Major market players included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Fitbit

Garmin Ltd

Huawei Device Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Mobvoi Information Technology Company

Zepp Health

TAG Heuer S.A

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, Gizmore, an India-based smart accessories brand announced the launch of its first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch having premium features at an affordable price.

In Aug 2021, Apple announced the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, having a larger, and more advanced, as well as Always-On Retina Display, Built-In Compass, and International Emergency Calling.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Smart Watch

Sports Watch

By Category:

Mass

Luxury

By End User:

Men

Women

Unisex

By Distribution Channel:

Online Retail Stores

Offline Retail Stores

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

