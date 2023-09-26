Cashew Kernel Market 2023 Predicts Record Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

The Cashew Kernel Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Cashew Kernel Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Cashew Kernel Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cashews are high in fibre, that helps with weight growth by enhancing digestive function. The growing popularity of bone-healthy cashew snacks includes a significant increase in the use of edible cashew kernels as one of the main ingredients in desserts and cooking, particularly in Asian cuisine. They are also a key ingredient in products like muesli, energy bars, cookies, chocolate, and ice cream. The Cashew Kernel market is expanding because of factors such as growing usage of edible cashew kernels and rising number of processing units in African countries.

According to the Global Cashew Council, Cote D’Ivoire produced the rawest cashew nuts (RCN) in 2020-2021, accounting for 900,000 metric tons. India stood second with 691,000 tons, followed by Vietnam with 450,000 tons, Nigeria with 260,000 tons, Cambodia with 190,000 tons, and many more. In addition, research in the British Journal of Nutrition found that persons who eat nuts more than four times per week have a 37% lower risk of coronary heart disease. As a result, rising production and awareness about the nutritional value of the nuts is favoring the market growth. Furthermore, Successful implementation of initiatives in cashew production is creating a lucrative opportunity to the market. However, the high cost of Cashew Kernel stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cashew Kernel Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising consumption of cashew and rising demand from food industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alphonsa Cashew Industries

Nutsco Inc.

DVK Group

Olam International Limited

Prime Nuts FZE

Vietnam Cashew Processing Co.

Bismi Cashew Company

Cashew Group,

KardiaNuts

Afokantan Benin Cashew

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Grade offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

White Wholes

Scorched Wholes

Dessert Wholes

White Pieces

Scorched Pieces

Dessert Pieces

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

