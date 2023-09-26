Ambient Commerce Market Strong Revenue Growth Anticipated for Market 2023 Through 2030

The Ambient Commerce Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has recently published a recovery-focused report for the global Ambient Commerce Market. The report provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovations, competitive landscape and geographical outlook in 2023-2030.

Global Ambient Commerce Market is valued at approximately USD 5.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

To give customers a multisensory purchasing experience, ambient commerce blends artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), sensors, actuators, and other cutting-edge technology. The ease of purchasing, restocking, and cheaper store operating expenses are only a few advantages of ambient commerce that can be used to explain the market’s expansion. Additionally, it offers various e-commerce information, including data on financial transactions, consumer preferences, and behavioral trends. The Ambient Commerce market is expanding because of factors such as e-commerce sales, growing demand for automated shopping services, and growing demand for contactless retail payment methods.

According to the report of Statista, in the year 2018 the total sales value from commerce- platforms stood at USD 2982 billion which increased to USD 4248 in the year 2020 and it is projected to reach USD 8148 billion by the year 2026, As a result with the rising sales from an e-commerce platform, the demand and adoption of Ambient Commerce also rise. Furthermore, technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are creating lucrative growth in the market. However, threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches may hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ambient Commerce Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America holds the highest share owing to factors such as the presence of key market players, growing adoption of cashless payment shopping, and growing demand for advanced retail methods. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR rate owing to factors such as the large presence of retail chain stores, and the presence of a large population.

Major market players included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Trigo Vision Ltd.

Tesco plc

AWM SMART SHELF

Grabango Co.

Zippin

Standard AI

Sensei

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Amazon unveiled new updates and products. The business claims that with its “personalised, intuitive, and proactive” technology, these new releases aim to enhance Amazon’s ambition for ambient intelligence.

In October 2021, Tesco GetGo announced the opening of its first high-street service without a checkout. The system, which makes use of AI and computer vision technology, enables customers to enter a store, scan a QR code to check in, choose products to buy, and then, you know what’s coming next, just walk out.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Sensors

Actuators

Camera

Others

By End Use:

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets

Department Stores

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

