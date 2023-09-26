EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market 2023 Poised for Record-Breaking Revenue Growth in the Coming Years

The EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends and potential opportunities.

Global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market is valued at approximately USD 110.69 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.20% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

EdTech and Smart Classrooms is a hardware and software that is specially designed to digitally educate students for encouraging classroom learning and enhance the student’s educations. The EdTech and Smart Classrooms are learning modes, education applications. It uses projectors, interactive displays, interactive whiteboards, printers, audio systems and many more. The EdTech and Smart Classrooms market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for smartphones and the increasing demand for E-Learning platforms. However, the first key factor is rising smartphone demand, as smartphones are used for digital education due to the increase in the demand for EdTech and Smart Classrooms around the world. Another key factor is the increasing demand for E-Learning platforms due to the increase in market growth across the world.

According to Statista, the user of smartphones in the year 2021 is USD 298 million and the user of smartphones in the year 2022 is USD 301.65 million. Another factor is the increasing demand for E-Learning Platforms. For instance, according to Statista, the revenue of the E-Learning platform in the year 2022 is USD 56.69 billion and the expected revenue of the E-Learning platform in the year 2027 is USD 64.50 billion. Therefore, it is increasing the market growth. The opportunity of EdTech and Smart Classrooms is rising public awareness about the benefits of high-tech education due to the increase in market demand over the forecast period.

However, the high cost and lack of technical skills stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of increasing expansions of institutions and universities as well as increasing the technological advancements. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing adoption of innovative learning methods, increasing e-learning users and increasing demand for custom e-learning content in education institutions that would create lucrative growth prospects for the EdTech and Smart Classrooms market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Dell EMC

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Ellucian

Anthology Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, IBM collaborated with CBSE. The main goal of this collaboration is to integrate the AI curriculum into 200 schools across India.

In April 2020, Cisco and IBM declared their a collaborative agreement in order to provide assistance for distance learning. The primary objective of this collaboration is to allow schools in Europe to adopt Cisco’s currently free Webex service to enhance distance learning.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware:

Interactive Displays

Interactive Projectors

By Education System:

Learning Management System

Student Information and Administration System

Student Collaboration System

Student Response System

Learning and Gamification

Test Preparation

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Talent Management System

By End User:

K-12

Higher Education

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

