Fracking Water Treatment Market 2023 Forecasts Unprecedented Revenue Growth Over the Next Decade

Global Fracking Water Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Fracking Water Treatment is used for the treatment of wastewater that is produced by hydraulic fracking. It includes the extraction of dissolved solids, hazardous metals, chemical additives, hydrocarbons other radionuclides, etc. This technique is used in various applications such as deep good injection, recycling, treatment, etc. The Fracking Water Treatment market is expanding because of factors such as stringent government regulations to save water and high demand for recycling and treatment segment

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti PIB Delhi, India in 2021, the government of India is implementing various programs such as Jal Shakti Abhiyan across 256 stressed districts of the country. It includes water resource management, reuse, recharge of bore wells, watershed development and intensive afforestation, etc. Whereas rising awareness & spending by end-user industries and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the threat of new entrants hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fracking Water Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue generation, owing to the increasing demand for crude oil, government regulations, and rising drilling projects across the region. Whereas the North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing growth activities and penetration of market players in the forecast period

Agua Dulce Technologies, LLC

Aquatech International LLC

DuPont

Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

Filtra Systems

Halliburton

Oasys Water

Schlumberger Limited

Veolia Water Technologies

In November 2018 – Agua Dulce Technologies, LLC, built a 16,500 square-foot facility in Denver for a wastewater purification plant. This plant receives feedstock from wastewater disposal facilities and is capable to generate a thousand gallons of fresh water per day from other wastewater and fracking.

By Application:

Treatment & recycle,

Deep well Injection

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

