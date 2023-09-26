Alexa
2 newborn sperm whales die after beach stranding in northern Taiwan

Marine rescue teams unable to save two calves discovered in seperate beach strandings

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/26 12:09
Stranded sperm whale dies from lung complications. (Facebook, Taiwan Cetacean Society)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two newborn sperm whales have died, one stranded in New Taipei’s Jinshan District and another in a Keelung marine center while undergoing rehabilitation on Monday (Sept. 25).

A veterinarian, surnamed Chen (陳), of the Taiwan Cetacean Society, conducted an examination of the sperm whale stranded in Jinshan District which appeared thin with multiple wounds and scars. Chen noted the location of the stranding was a rocky shore, as the sperm whale may have crashed into nearby rocks, per UDN.

The nature of the whale's injuries prevented any chance of a rescue. Also, the success rate of rehabilitation and release for such injuries is very low. Due to the poor physical condition of the calf, a decision to end its life by way of humane treatment was made.

Newborn sperm whale found stranded in New Taipei's Bali. (Facebook, Taiwan Cetacean Society)

Meanwhile, another newborn sperm whale that was stranded in New Taipei’s Bali on Friday (Sept. 22) died of lung complications four days after being brought to a rescue facility in Keelung.

The sperm whale was 3 meters in length and quite large in size, requiring the mobilization of many volunteers to help with its transport. Examinations revealed the sperm whale was hit by a propeller and was malnourished.

The Taiwan Cetacean Society said the calf had severe lung disease and was unable to maintain normal buoyancy, potentially drowning if not receiving assistance. Ultimately, this sperm whale died early Monday morning (Sept. 25) due to weak breathing.

The Taiwan Cetacean Society added that if the calf was released into the wild, there was a high chance it would once again become stranded again and potentially die. Results of a blood test also confirmed the animal had a severe infection that was difficult to treat. Hospice-type care was ultimately chosen.
