Lai Ching-te quotes 'Art of War' on China tensions at Tunghai University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president and presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te (赖清德), gave a lecture at Tunghai University on Monday (Sept. 25) on “Youth Development and Taiwan's Future” — and the "Art of War."

After explaining his youth policies, Lai fielded questions from 200 students about a potential cross-strait war, the Youth Basic Law, and fake news. He also looked at whether youth policies would burden future generations, dirty money, firearms, and organized crime, reported UDN.

Speaking of cross-strait tensions, Lai conducted an on-site survey, with over 50% of the students suggesting that a war would not occur soon, although some students said they remained concerned about its possibility. Lai emphasized that Taiwan has abandoned all plans for an offensive war and said conflict would likely be initiated by the other side.

Lai said, in line with President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) four "steadfast principles," he has a "Four Pillars of Peace Action Plan. He said he stands with the international democratic community, and seeks peace through strength rather than through a peace agreement, surrendering sovereignty, or accepting the "1992 consensus."

The "1992 consensus" is the name given by Taiwan’s former Mainland Affairs Council (MAC, 大陸委員會) Chair Su Chi (蘇起) who was referencing the outcome of 1992 meetings between the Taiwan’s Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) PRC’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS). In oral statements, both Taiwan and China agreed there was only one China but each side had different opinions as to what "one China” meant.

The “1992 consensus” was adopted as policy by the KMT’s (Kuomintang) Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) when he secured the presidency in 2008. Lai’s ruling DPP party rejects any such consensus.

Referring to recent cross-strait tensions with China, Lai quoted Sun Tzu's (孫武) "Art of War," saying, "Knowing oneself and knowing the enemy yields 100 victories in 100 battles.” Like Sun, Lai advocated for the use of "non-military means to subdue the enemy," emphasizing diplomacy and strategic advantage over armed conflict.

On the issue of youth housing, Lai explained his "Three Strategies for Residence" policy, which aims to build on work carried out during President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) two terms. Over the course of two presidential terms (eight years), Lai aims to provide subsidies for 500,000 rental households, 250,000 public housing units, and 250,000 rental units, totaling 1 million housing units, to meet the demand for 800,000 rental households.

Students were concerned Lai’s proposed youth policies would add to Taiwan's already substantial national debt of over NT$5 trillion. Lai defended his stance by saying that Taiwan's overall economic situation is improving.

He cited an increase in foreign trade last year compared to the final year of Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) presidency, a budget surplus of over NT$400 billion (US$12.4 billion), and reduced debt levels. He argued that this allows for increased public investment and the development of a comprehensive social security system.

Lai said he aims to reduce the disparity in tuition fees between public and private universities, ensuring that students’ socio-economic backgrounds do not hinder their education. He said the international landscape is changing and proposed the establishment of an "Overseas Dreams Fund" to encourage young students to explore opportunities abroad.

Some students asked about alleged internal DPP issues related to "dirty money, firearms, and organized crime." Lai said he disapproved adding that it is "not only undesirable but entirely unacceptable."

Finally, a number of students expressed concerns about the government's handling of the recent major fire in Pingtung, arguing that it did not prioritize the rights and interests of police officers and firefighters. They felt the government only offered condolences after the tragedy and ignored their concerns.

Lai responded by noting the central and local governments have been cooperating to improve conditions, including upgrading equipment and facilities. He added that in recent years, the Cabinet has increased personnel, and a specialized responsibility system will be established so that factories provide immediate status reports in the event of an emergency.