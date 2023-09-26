Taiwan receipt lottery winners reported for 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and PX Mart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the latest edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and PX Mart announced nine winners of the NT$10 million (US$311,000) Special Prize and eight winners of the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 21981893, while the winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 39597522. The winner who spent the least and won the most was a FamilyMart customer, reported CNA.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 09505831, 54219897, and 17469638. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

7-Eleven winners

In this latest edition of the receipt lottery, 7-Eleven reported five Special Prize winners and five Grand Prize winners. The 7-Eleven customer who spent the least and won the most purchased a beverage for NT$26 at the Jiaotong Store in Hsinchu City's East District. A lucky customer bought a drink and a newspaper at the Lexin Store in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District.

A consumer at the Chenglong Store in Taoyuan City's Zhongli won the Special Prize afte buying a beverage for NT$60. Another winner bought a drink and bread for NT$89 at the Dazhi Store in New Taipei City's Sanchong District.

The fifth 7-Eleven customer to take the Special Prize purchased NT$100 worth of daily necessities at the Rongquan Store in Taichung City's Wuri District.

As for 7-Eleven Grand Prize winners, the luckiest was a customer who after using a City Cafe gift card and redeeming points, spent only NT$5 to buy ready-to-eat food at the Xinglongmen Store in Taipei City's Neihu District. Another customer purchased ready-to-eat food for NT$58 at the Huizhong Store in Taichung City's Nantun District.

A consumer who bought ready-to-eat food for NT$30 at the Lianxin Store in Taichung City's Central District came away with the Grand Prize. Another winner spent NT$242 on drinks and daily necessities at the Taohua Store in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District.

Lastly, a customer purchased food and drinks for NT$928 at the Nanshipu Store in New Taipei City's Linkou District.



FamilyMart in Kaohsiung where Special Prize winner bought newspaper for NT$10. (Google Maps screenshot)

FamilyMart winners

FamilyMart reported that it had issued two receipts with the winning Special Prize numbers. The winner who spent the least and won the most bought a newspaper for NT$10 at the Meinong Tai’an Store in Kaohsiung City's Meinong District.

The other Special Prize winner spent NT$100 on an unspecified item at the Zhongshan Store in Miaoli City.

FamilyMart also reported two Grand Prize winners. The luckiest of the two bought ready-to-eat food for only NT$69 at the Hsinchu Kequan Store in Hsinchu City's East District and came away with NT$2 million.

The other Grand Prize winner purchased an unspecified item for NT$190 at the Zhongan Store in Kaohsiung City's Xiaogang District.

Hi-Life winner

Hi-Life reported that it issued one receipt with the winning Special Prize number in this latest draw. The customer spent NT$44 for two bottled beverages at its store at 368, Section 1, Zhongping Road, in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township, which is near the Hukou Hakka Creative Park.

PX Mart winners

PX Mart said that it had one Special Prize and one Grand Prize winner. The Special Prize was awarded to a consumer who purchased Yakult, an oatmeal drink, green tea, and other beverages worth NT$367 at the Fengyuan Fencao Store in Changhua County. However, during checkout, they used rewards and vouchers, and paid only NT$60 in cash and won NT$10 million.

The Grand Prize was awarded to a lucky winner who spent NT$450 on fresh fruits and vegetables, such as kiwi and dragon fruit at the PX MART Da’an Leli Store in Taipei City's Da'an District.