Asian hornets swarm hikers, sending 1 to ICU in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A five-person hiking group was swarmed by Asian hornets while hiking a mountain trail in Ruifang, New Taipei City, on Monday (Sept. 25).

An ambulance met the hiking expedition at the trail head and the hikers were given emergency medical assistance and transported to the hospital. A 60-year-old woman surnamed Liu (劉) succumbed to shock and required intensive care unit attention, per CNA.

The elderly woman was given an emergency vasopressor and other anti-allergy drugs to counter the venom from the hornet sting, later stabilizing in the ICU ward. Three other hikers in her expedition were admitted to the general ward of the hospital.

One hiker, a 69-year-old man surnamed Zheng (鄭), had left the scene of the Asian hornet attack before the ambulance crew arrived. He was later contacted and had sought treatment at a private medical clinic.



Asian giant hornets removed from Ruifang hiking trail. (CNA photo)

A similar Asian hornet attack proved deadly last week, taking the lives of two hikers and injuring nearly a dozen hikers and firefighters on Wednesday morning (Sept. 20) in New Taipei City's Ruifang District. The group was traveling through the Bafenliaoshan hiking area.

Regarding the latest Asian hornet attack, a man surnamed Kuo (郭), said the five-person hiking group had been on the lookout for Asian hornets, with two hikers leading the expedition armed with a pesticide in case of such an encounter. When they saw a swarm of Asian hornets on the ground, they tried to avoid provocation, but due to the narrow path, they had no choice but to proceed.

An injured female member of the hiking group said it was too late to run away from the swarming hornets. She noted it was it was the first time she had been attacked by hornets.

She described herself as being paralyzed with fear as the swarm began attacking her neck, shoulders, back, hands, and head.

Ruifang District Office Head Yang Sheng-ming (楊勝閔) said the incident happened on a trail leading toward Tianwaitian Cemetery, which sits on the border between New Taipei and Keelung. Yang added that in July of this year, his office received a report that hikers had been bitten by paper wasps and had closed the trail entrance to remove the nest.



20 kg hornet honeycomb removed from hiking trail. (CNA photo)

New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office Director Yang Shu-fang (楊淑方) said a 20 kg honeycomb was located and removed Monday afternoon (Sept 25). She confirmed the species was the Asian giant hornet, numbering in the thousands.

Autumn is the breeding season for hornets, and swarms can be quite aggressive when they encounter humans. Hornets leave their nests during the day and travel several kilometers to feed on fruit. Hikers may encounter foraging hornets or disturb hives located underground or in trees.

Hikers are advised to turn back when they encounter hornets circling in front of them. Furthermore, overgrown hiking trails and other inaccessible areas are best avoided in autumn when hornets are active.