China sends 7 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan, more reported Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it had tracked seven Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Monday (Sept. 25) and 5 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24) — and reported the intrusion of additional aircraft at 9 a.m.

The defense ministry said that seven People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the aircraft, two had entered the southwest and southeast sectors of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft detected in the ADIZ until 5 a.m. on Tuesday included two Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopters (Z-9 ASW). According to the flight path map, one Z-9 ASW helicopter was detected in the southwest section of the ADIZ, while the other was reported in the southeast sector.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

In addition, at 9 a.m., since 5 a.m., PLAAF aircraft have been detected heading into the Taiwan Strait and some have crossed the median line and entered the southwest ADIZ. The types of aircraft reportedly included Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, Shenyang J-16 fighters, Sukhoi Su-30 combat jets, and Shaanxi Y-9 aircraft.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. (MND image)