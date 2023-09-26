Macronix OctaFlash™ Memory Solutions Certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D

High-Performance OctaFlash™ Memory Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL D Certification, Adhering to Industry's Highest Level in Vehicle Safety

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated-device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced its OctaFlash memory line has received ISO 26262 ASIL D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) certification from SGS TÜV Saar, ensuring makers of automotive electronic systems that OctaFlash meets the highest level of safety in automotive electronics.

ISO 26262 (also known as "Road vehicles – Functional safety") is a risk-based safety standard of the International Organization for Standardization whose goal is to build safety into the entire lifecycle of vehicles' electrical and/or electronic (E/E) equipment and systems, including cars' instrument panel, driver assistance, and propulsion and control systems. Four risk-classification systems from A through D were defined in the ISO 26262 standard, with ASIL D being the highest hazard level for vehicles, adhering to the most stringent safety standards.

"This ISO 26262 ASIL D certification reflects how Macronix is building on our success both in OctaFlash's evolution as a powerful Flash-storage solution for the automotive market and in playing a key role in maximizing the functional safety of vehicles," said F.L. Ni, vice president of marketing at Macronix International. "Now, our customers have an even greater level of confidence to meet the industry's highest safety standards when selecting OctaFlash for the automotive electronic systems they manufacture."

Macronix OctaFlash solutions certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D offer a high data-transfer-rate-operation frequency of up to 200MHz and high throughput of 400MB/s, meeting the "instant on" demand performance for real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. The devices' high performance offers an ideal solution for vehicles' over-the-air (OTA) update applications, which have become significantly more important with the increasing demands of the Internet of Vehicles (IoV). The high-performance Macronix OctaFlash memory enables the execution of critical OTA data tasks, such as distributing software updates, upgrading firmware and changing the user interface.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com .

Editorial contacts

Macronix HQ:

Michelle Chang

Director

Corporate Communication Office

Macronix International Co., LTD.

Tel: +886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233

Fax: +886-3-666-3169

Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw

US:

Jerry Steach

CommonGround Communications (for Macronix)

Tel: +1-415-222-9996

Email: jsteach-cgc@att.net