When the worst of the summer heat has passed, it's time for a different kind of dog days at the Saltdean Lido open-air swimming pool in southern England: On four weekends in September, four-legged friends can splash around together with their humans. One of the most popular attractions is, of course, retrieving balls from the cool water.