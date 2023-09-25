Erdogan visits Azerbaijan after Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan's Nakhichevan exclave on Monday to meet with his counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting is a show of support just days after Azerbaijan seized the separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a majority Armenian population.

Erdogan and Aliyev to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

Although the visit was officially organized to launch the construction of a gas pipeline, the two presidents were also due to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh.

Thousands of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh began flowing into Armenia on Monday.

The leaders were also set to discuss the status of the Zangezur corridor — a strip of Armenian territory that separates Nakhichevan from the rest of Azerbaijan. Nakhichevan also shares borders with Turkey and Iran.

Erdogan's visit to close ally Azerbaijan contrasts sharply with claims that Russia did not do enough to support its own security partner, Armenia.

