Taiwan wins 1st women's judo gold in Asian Games history

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's "Queen of Judo" Lien Chen-ling (連珍羚) won gold in the women's 57 kg category at the Asian Games on Monday (Sept. 25), making her the first Taiwanese female athlete to win gold in judo at the Asian Games.

In the semifinals, the 35-year-old Lien fought a battle against China's Cai Qi that lasted eight minutes and 45 seconds. It was an ude-hishigi-sankaku-gatame, a triangle lock, that earned her a waza-ari, the second-highest possible score for a judo technique. This earned her the opportunity to at least come away with a silver medal in the finals.

In the gold medal contest, Lien faced off against Japan's famous judoka Tamaoki Momo. During 4 minutes and 19 seconds of action, Lien earned a decisive waza-ari by landing a kouchi-gaeshi, a small inner reaping throw counter, on her opponent.

Taiwan took its first-ever Asian Games judo gold medal on Sunday (Sept. 24) when Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) won in the finals of the men’s 60 kg judo competition. It also marked Taiwan's 100th gold medal in the history of the Asian Games.



Lien (left) pulls out win over Cai. (CNA photo)



Lien (right, top) shouts as she bests Tamaoki. (CNA photo)



Lien celebrates her win in the gold medal match. (CNA photo)



Lien hugs her coach after her victory over Tamaoki. (CNA photo)