Tsai eyes closer energy, trade cooperation with UK

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Sept. 25) urged more cooperation in energy and trade between Taiwan and the U.K.

While greeting U.K. trade envoy to Taiwan Richard Faulkner (Lord Faulkner), Tsai said she hoped to enhance energy-related exchanges with the U.K., according to a Presidential Office press release. Over the past five years, the two countries have collaborated in renewable energy development, she said.

The president added that economic, trade, and investment cooperation are other important aspects of the Taiwan-U.K. partnership. She pointed out that under Faulkner's efforts, the two nations officially launched the Enhanced Trade Partnership in July, initiating consultations in three major areas: investment, energy, net-zero carbon emissions, and digital trade.

Tsai congratulated the U.K. on signing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in July. She hoped the U.K would support Taiwan's accession to the CPTPP, so both countries can contribute to global fair trade and supply chain resilience.

The U.K. government has supported Taiwan's campaign to participate in the World Health Assembly for three consecutive years, Tsai said. In August, the U.K. parliament also published a report urging an "Indo-Pacific tilt" that emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, she said.

Tsai also said that Taiwan and the U.K. share the values of democracy and freedom.

Faulkner participated in the 18th U.K.–Taiwan Renewable Energy Conference, which was held on Friday (Sept. 22) to deepen the bilateral partnership and to explore further cooperation on renewable energy development. More than 150 participants, including 10 British business representatives, shared views on current global renewable energy trends and discussed capabilities and practices in floating wind development.