Taichung celebrates Taiwan National Day with dance, music, fireworks

Event lineup begins with dance carnival timed with Moon Festival

  1271
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/25 16:43
Taiwan National Day fireworks display for 2022 in Chiayi. (Facebook, rocbirthday photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung will kick off a string of events marking the 112th anniversary of Taiwan’s founding starting with a dance carnival over the weekend of the Moon Festival.

Between Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, dance troupes from Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and Italy will take turns performing at Taichung Civic Plaza and Calligraphy Greenway. A dance competition is taking place on Saturday (Sept. 30), and first place will win a cash prize of NT$50,000 (US$1,554).

Next is the “Rock In Taichung” concert at Wen-Xin Forest Park over the weekend of Oct. 7-8. For its 16th year, the annual music festival in 2023 is themed “To The Future” and features over 30 bands from home and abroad, said the Taichung City Government.

Then comes the highlight of the Double Ten Day festivities on Oct. 9-10 at Taichung Central Park. An opening event and drone show will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 9), followed by the highly-anticipated fireworks spectacle on Tuesday (Oct. 10), with 30,000 fireworks to light up the sky. The 16 best spots to watch the fireworks can be found on the Facebook page of the Taichung City Government.

There is also the Taichung Jazz Festival at the Civic Plaza on Oct. 13-22 and a shopping festival slated for late October. Visit Travel Taichung for more information.
